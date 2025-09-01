Nation's No. 1 Athlete, LSU Football Commit Raves About Tigers After Win Over Clemson
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers remain in headlines following a Week 1 victory over No. 4 Clemson with social media buzzing about the future of the program.
In a matchup that had significant intrigue and buildup across the last few months, the Bayou Bengals earned a top-five victory at Memorial Stadium to start the season 1-0 for the first time since 2019.
LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier paved the way on offense behind a gutsy second half performance while defensive coordinator Blake Baker's unit stole the show down the stretch.
The Tigers' new-look defense shined in Clemson (S.C.) with cornerback Mansoor Delane and linebacker Harold Perkins stealing the spotlight.
“We needed to get Blake [Baker] the weapons he needs to be the coordinator that he is. We think he’s the best defensive coordinator in the country,” Kelly said on The Paul Finebaum Show.
“But, if you don’t have the weapons — I know this in my time as a coach, I’m a much better coach with better players — and we needed to get him a roster that allowed him to do the things that he’s really good at.
“So the roster is different, Paul. You’ve seen the remake, in particular, on the defensive side of the ball. Blake likes to call them the ‘Old Bayou Bandits.’ They have their own T shirts. He’s created a great mindset and demeanor about our guys. But it starts with us making sure that he had the players and he’s got a better roster to work with.”
The trajectory of the LSU defense is strong in 2025, but looking ahead, there's even more intrigue.
The LSU Tigers have assembled the No. 1 defensive line haul in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle headlined by Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab five-star Lamar Brown as the top commit.
Brown, the No. 1 rated athlete in America, has intentions of lining up along the defensive line at the next level.
The opportunity to suit up for the program in his backyard was a chance Brown couldn't pass up after pledging to LSU over Texas A&M in July.
“Being a kid from the area, not everyone has the opportunity to stay home and play for the home team,” Brown told Rivals about his decision.
“To have the chance to play for the home team, to be able to shine on Saturdays … it’s a dream and it means a lot for any Louisiana kid.”
Brown made the trek to Clemson for the LSU Tigers' Week 1 matchup where he had the chance to soak in the program's thrilling Week 1 win in-person.
Following the game, the five-star LSU pledge took to social media to rave about his future program.
Brown headlines LSU's 2026 Recruiting Class as the top-ranked commitment with all eyes on his future in Baton Rouge.
"It just feels good to play for my state and city. Not just for three or four years but for years after football life. I'm just blessed to be in this position and ready to play in Tiger Stadium," Brown said.
"Frank Wilson - He's been on me since the first day. The whole staff, I have a relationship with the whole staff, everybody on the staff that helped for this moment."
