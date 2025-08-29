Nation's No. 1 WR Reveals Why He Flipped Commitment From LSU Football to Tennessee
Hattiesburg (Miss.) five-star wide receiver Tristen Keys stole headlines on Thursday evening after flipping his commitment from the LSU Tigers to the Tennessee Volunteers.
The No. 1 wide receiver in America revealed a pledge to Brian Kelly's program in March, but after roughly six months of being a Tiger, made the move to join the Volunteers' 2026 Recruiting Class.
In a decision that sent shockwaves across the recruiting scene, the 6-foot-3, 185-pounder will team up with the nation's No. 1 quarterback, Faizon Brandon, in Knoxville.
But what led Keys to the decision?
Despite being committed to the LSU Tigers since March, Keys took multiple official visits to other programs including the Tennessee Volunteers, Miami Hurricanes, Auburn Tigers and Texas A&M Aggies.
As time rolled on, the Volunteers continued gaining momentum with Keys ultimately pulling the trigger on a decision.
Now, he joins Tennessee's class alongside a myriad of talented weapons.
“I’d say the culture, the fans, the town with everybody just coming out to the game and showing mad love,” Keys told Rivals on what made him pick Rocky Top.
“The support system they have because win, lose or draw, the Tennessee fans are still going to be out there cheering Go Vols at the end of the day.
“The coaching staff, great coaches, great people and great fathers. They know what they are doing and that’s one of the biggest things for me knowing that I’ll have a father figure to prepare me for the next level.”
The opportunity to play with Faizon Brandon, the top-ranked quarterback in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, also played a role in his decision after the two developed a relationship this offseason.
“Just the environment and what they are doing now with the program,” Keys said. “Playing at Neyland Stadium. I can just imagine catching my first touchdown in there and then going crazy.
"Then they got Faizon and he is the best quarterback in the country. No ifs, and or buts about it.”
Now, LSU is back to the drawing board where they will likely look to add a third wide receiver in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
The Tigers currently hold a pair of wideout pledges in Jabari Mack (No. 1 WR in Louisiana) and Kenny Darby (No. 2 WR in Louisiana) as it stands.
