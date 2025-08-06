Nation's No. 2 Wide Receiver, LSU Football Target Being Recruited by SEC Quarterback
Leakesville (Miss.) Greene County four-star wide receiver Jase Mathews will reveal a commitment decision on Friday, August 8 with the LSU Tigers battling down the stretch.
The No. 2 rated wideout in America is down to the LSU Tigers, Auburn Tigers, Texas A&M Aggies and Ole Miss Rebels with a decision roughly 48 hours out.
The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder has solidified his finalists with his focus now on a quartet of Southeastern Conference schools as he nears the finish line in his process.
After dominating on the prep scene in the Magnolia State, Mathews has quickly become one of the top pass catchers in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
Across Mathews' junior campaign with Greene County, the top wideout logged 68 receptions for 1,138 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2024.
Now, it's about finalizing his college choice.
Mathews took official visits to his finalists this offseason with sources telling LSU Tigers On SI that the LSU program pushed all the right buttons.
Brian Kelly and Co. rolled out the red carpet for the coveted pass catcher and his family on a multi-day stay while laying out the framework for what the next 3-4 years would look like.
There is significant intrigue when it comes to the LSU program offensively for Mathews.
The proof is in the product with LSU taking over the NFL with recent success at the professional ranks, but the current 2026 Recruiting Class is also enticing.
LSU holds three commitments at the wide receiver position headlined by Tristen Keys, the No. 1 rated wideout in America.
The top-ranked receiver led his Hattiesburg High School squad to a 13-1 record in 2024 after logging 58 receptions for 1,275 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns where he quickly emerged as the top wideout in America.
Fresh off of a dominant junior campaign, the 6-foot-2, 185-pound wideout made the move to join LSU's 2026 Recruiting Class.
With one elite Magnolia State wideout in the mix for the Bayou Bengals in Keys, the program is now intensifying its pursuit for Mathews.
But it's set to be a battle down the stretch with one Southeastern Conference program emerging.
Hugh Freeze and the Auburn Tigers are ramping up their push for Mathews, sources tell LSU Tigers On SI, with the program making this a two-team race alongside LSU.
Sources at Auburn feel comfortable in their pursuit, but the LSU Tigers remain confident in their offer 48 hours out.
The predictions have already begun rolling in for the Auburn Tigers via Rivals' Jeffrey Lee with the program feeling comfortable in their stance.
Mathews was wined and dined by Auburn this summer with his relationship with Auburn freshman quarterback Deuce Knight also playing a pivotal role.
Now, as the final hours near in Mathews' recruitment process, the LSU Tigers and Auburn Tigers are making it a two-team race down the stretch.
