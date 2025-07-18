Nation's No. 4 Quarterback Visits LSU Football, Georgia Bulldogs, Alabama and Florida
Flower Mound (Tex.) Marcus four-star quarterback Colton Nussmeier remains one of the top prospects in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle as he gears up for his junior campaign.
Nussmeier, the No. 4 rated signal-caller in America, has reeled in a myriad of offers across his prep career from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Georgia Bulldogs, North Carolina Tar Heels, and Florida Gators.
The 6-foot-3, 200-pounder has shined in the Lone Star State where he's emerged as one of the most coveted quarterbacks in his class.
Now, Nussmeier has begun taking his fair share of unofficial visits as he begins evaluating the contenders in his process.
It's no secret Nussmeier, the younger brother of LSU starting quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, has the LSU Tigers in the mix.
The Lone Star State signal-caller has made his way to Baton Rouge on several occasions with the LSU staff continuing to push all the right buttons.
But Nussmeier is evaluating all of his options here.
He visited the Florida Gators, Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs this offseason as he navigated his recruitment process.
“This summer I went to LSU, Georgia, Florida, and Alabama for camps and just to be around their campus,” Nussmeier told Rivals. “I like them a lot. I like all of them. I think they’ve made a good impression on me.”
The Georgia Bulldogs are standing out early in his recruiting process after an unofficial visit to the program over the summer.
“I like Georgia, it’s my second time there. I like Coach [Mike] Bobo, I like Coach [Brandon] Streeter. I think they do a very good job,” Nussmeier said.
“I think they would develop me pretty well. I like the program. I like Coach [Kirby] Smart. I have known him a good amount of time because he worked with my dad at Bama. He is a good guy, he is recruiting me. It is good to catch up with him, and talk, and all that.”
But the LSU ties are notable given his older brother is gearing up for a critical 2025 season in Baton Rouge.
“I have been there a lot just because of him. I have developed a relationship with the coaches and the players and I know the program very well and all that,” Nussmeier said. “But it’s pretty cool, getting to go watch my brother play. He is going to have a big year this year, so it should be fun.”
For Nussmeier, there are a few boxes that need to be checked off as he navigates his process and evaluates the true contenders in his process.
“I want to know how well they will develop me, and I think that’s a big part,” Nussmeier said. “I think my relationship with the coaches is also a big part, and the atmosphere, the offensive scheme, and how they run their program.”
