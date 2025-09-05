Nation's Top Athlete, Elite LSU Football Commit Sends Message After Recruiting Loss
Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab five-star athlete Lamar Brown revealed a commitment to Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers in July after a rigorous recruiting process.
The No. 1 rated athlete in America chose the hometown Tigers over the Texas A&M Aggies, Texas Longhorns and Miami Hurricanes down the stretch of his process with Kelly's program making a statement.
For Brown, the ties to Louisiana and the opportunity to suit up for the hometown program ultimately led him to commit to the Bayou Bengals.
"It just feels good to play for my state and city. Not just for three or four years but for years after football life. I'm just blessed to be in this position and ready to play in Tiger Stadium," Brown said.
"Frank Wilson - He's been on me since the first day. The whole staff, I have a relationship with the whole staff, everybody on the staff that helped for this moment."
Brown will be back in Tiger Stadium on Saturday night for LSU's home opener against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs as he keeps his recruitment solely on the Tigers.
Since revealing a commitment to LSU, Brown has been all-in with the Bayou Bengals where he's been a vocal leader on the recruiting scene.
On Friday, he took it up a notch after taking to social media to voice his thoughts on a recent prospect that flipped his pledge elsewhere.
The Ex-Tiger Pledge: Emanuel Tucker
New Albany (Miss.) four-star offensive lineman Emanuel Tucker flipped his commitment from the LSU Tigers to Lane Kiffin's Ole Miss Rebels on Friday after going public with a decision.
Tucker, the No. 1 ranked offensive lineman in Mississippi, announced a pledge to Brian Kelly's program in June, but after a short stretch, has made the decision to remain in the Magnolia State.
Prior to committing to Kelly's program, the 6-foot-7, 285-pounder narrowed his focus to the LSU Tigers and Ole Miss Rebels after taking a pair of official visits.
From there, Tucker was all LSU with a commitment coming shortly after his multi-day stay in Baton Rouge.
“LSU, It just fits me,” Tucker told Rivals. “Death Valley is insane and I can’t wait to play!”
“Coach Davis is outstanding,” Tucker added. “He’s like another father figure to me. His development and the relationship between us is great.”
Last weekend, the top-ranked offensive lineman in Mississippi took an unofficial visit to Oxford for Ole Miss' season opener with Lane Kiffin and Co. rolling out the red carpet.
Now, Kiffin's program has sealed the deal with the Rebels officially landing his pledge on Friday morning.
Following the news, five-star LSU commit Lamar Brown took to social media to voice his thoughts with other LSU pledges chiming in.
LSU will host the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium with the program looking to start the season off 2-0 for the first time since 2019.
