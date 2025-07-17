Nations No. 1 Athlete, Five-Star LSU Football Commit Praises the Tigers Fanbase
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers landed a commitment from Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab five-star athlete Lamar Brown in July after beating the Texas A&M Aggies down the stretch.
Brown, the No. 1 rated athlete in America, has thrived on the prep scene as both an offensive and defensive lineman with college programs salivating at the potential he attains.
After stacking an offer list of the "Who's Who," the 6-foot-3, 285-pounder narrowed his focus to the LSU Tigers, Texas A&M Aggies, Texas Longhorns and Miami Hurricanes prior to a July 10 decision date.
But the opportunity to suit up for the hometown LSU Tigers paved the way for Kelly and the Bayou Bengals to land a commitment from the No. 1 prospect in Louisiana.
"It just feels good to play for my state and city. Not just for three or four years but for years after football life. I'm just blessed to be in this position and ready to play in Tiger Stadium," Brown said.
"Frank Wilson. He's been on me since the first day. The whole staff, I have a relationship with the whole staff, everybody on the staff that helped for this moment."
Now, ever since revealing a commitment to the LSU Tigers, Brown has praised the hometown fanbase with the Baton Rouge community embracing the newest commit.
"Man ever since I committed to LSU the love I’ve been getting from everyone in Baton Rouge been amazing. It’s a true blessing to get a chance to represent the 225 and I can’t wait to give y’all the love back on Saturday Nights in Death Valley in 2026!!!"
It's a significant addition for the LSU program with the top-ranked prospect in the Bayou State electing to stay home for his college career.
With a Top-10 class in America, Brown will look to help the Tigers stack more talent in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
