Nebraska Cornhuskers Eyeing No. 1 TE in America, Five-Star LSU Football Target
Ruston (La.) five-star tight end Ahmad Hudson is in the midst of a rigorous stretch in his recruitment process with multiple unofficial visits locked in.
Hudson, the No. 1 rated tight end in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, has blossomed into a two-sport phenom with programs from coast-to-coast battling for his services.
The 6-foot-6, 230-pounder is coming off of a sophomore season in 2024 where he logged 39 receptions for 754 yards and six touchdowns during his breakout year.
On the hardwood, he was named the Ruston Daily Leader MVP and Louisiana District 2-5A MVP as a sophomore after averaging 21 points, 14 rebounds and 3 blocks per game.
Following a strong sophomore campaign, Hudson earned multiple offers in both basketball and football as college programs look at him as a true dual-sport athlete.
The LSU Tigers remain in pursuit of the Louisiana native where he has taken multiple game day trips down to Baton Rouge this season, but other programs have intensified their pursuits.
With the state of the LSU program in limbo amid the firing of head coach Brian Kelly, the Nebraska Cornhuskers are coming in full steam ahead.
Matt Rhule and Co. will host Hudson on an unofficial visit to Lincoln this weekend for another trip to campus.
The five-star tight end has made his way to Nebraska on multiple occasions with the program piquing his interest as he navigates his junior campaign.
"LSU of course. USC, Alabama, Auburn, Texas A&M has been talking to me a lot. Nebraska is in there. It's really just all the schools that have offered both that I'm taking into consideration...I'm going to try to make it out to Nebraska and USC as well," Hudson told 247Sports.
For Hudson, he's the crown jewel in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle at the tight end position with the LSU Tigers and Nebraska Cornhuskers emerging as a pair of programs to keep tabs on.
It's still early for the No. 1 tight end in America, but with his junior season nearing the finish line, all eyes will be on his recruitment process with multiple schools in pursuit - including the LSU Tigers.
