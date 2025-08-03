No. 1 Athlete in America, Five-Star LSU Football Commit Reacts to Latest Pledge
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers are cruising on the recruiting trail this offseason with the program adding to the 2026 Recruiting Class on Saturday.
The Bayou Bengals reeled in a pledge from Top-10 defensive lineman Deuce Geralds after he chose Kelly's crew over the likes of the Oregon Ducks, Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes.
With Geralds in the fold, LSU now sits with a Top-10 class in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with an opportunity to continue building upon the foundation set.
He adds to an embarrassment of riches in the trenches with LSU also adding a commitment from five-star prospect Lamar Brown this summer.
Brown, the No. 1 overall recruit in Louisiana, pledged to the hometown Tigers over the likes of the Texas A&M Aggies, Texas Longhorns and Miami Hurricanes down the stretch of his process.
For the 6-foot-4, 285-pounder, the opportunity to represent his home state and lace up his cleats in Tiger Stadium was the difference-maker leading into the decision.
"It just feels good to play for my state and city. Not just for three or four years but for years after football life. I'm just blessed to be in this position and ready to play in Tiger Stadium," Brown said.
"Frank Wilson. He's been on me since the first day. The whole staff, I have a relationship with the whole staff, everybody on the staff that helped for this moment."
On Saturday, Brown took to social media to comment on LSU's elite defensive line haul:
It's a dominant haul for the LSU Tigers with first-year defensive line coach Kyle Williams and edge rushers coach Kevin Peoples handling business on the recruiting scene.
The Name to Know: Trenton Henderson - No. 1 EDGE in Florida
Pine Forest (Fla.) five-star edge rusher Trenton Henderson is in the midst of a critical offseason after making a commitment decision to join the LSU Tigers.
Henderson, a top-five edge rusher in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, revealed a pledge to the Bayou Bengals in July as a headliner on the defensive line.
The 6-foot-4, 225-pounder out of the Sunshine State comes in as the No. 1 defensive lineman in Florida with the Tigers swooping in to bring in the talented prospect.
After coming off of a big-time junior season where Henderson logged 58 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, six pass breakups, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery, he has elected to make a move.
