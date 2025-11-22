No. 1 Defensive Lineman in America, Elite LSU Football Commit Set to Visit SEC Rival
New Orleans (La.) Edna Karr five-star defensive lineman Richard Anderson remains a hot commodity on the recruiting scene this fall with the Early Signing Period less than two weeks away.
Anderson, the No. 1 defensive lineman in America, revealed a commitment to the LSU Tigers in June of 2024, but programs remain in contact amid a coaching change in Baton Rouge.
The 6-foot-4, 335-pounder earned 5A All-State honors in 2024 after tallying 44 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, 18 quarterback hurries, two interceptions and a touchdown last fall.
Now, as he navigates a strong senior season for his prep squad, Anderson has the attention of evaluators across the country.
The LSU commit has now been elevated to five-star status, according to Rivals, where he comes in as a Top-25 prospect in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
"Explosive interior defensive lineman with immense power and ability to two-gap in the middle of the defensive front," Rivals wrote. "Verified size at 6-foot-3.5, 355 pounds with over 33-inch arms and carries the weight very well. Great burst off the line of scrimmage for his size. Plays with excellent pad level and vision into the backfield.
"Understands leverage and sheds blocks with ease. Totaled 15 tackles-for-loss as a junior along with 10 sacks. Will need to to maintain quality combination of size and movement skills as he continues to physically develop. Older for the cycle. Projects as a space-eating, two-gap nose tackle at the next level but has the athletic ability to one-gap if needed."
The LSU Tigers hold the pledge, but the Texas Longhorns have emerged as a program to watch down the stretch with Anderson expected in Austin (Tex.) this weekend for a visit with Steve Sarkisian and Co.
But Anderson won't be the only LSU commit in the Lone Star State.
The Visit to Watch: Brysten Martinez
Gonzales (La.) East Ascension four-star offensive tackle Brysten Martinez revealed a commitment to the LSU Tigers in February after going public with a decision.
Martinez, the No. 1 offensive lineman in Louisiana, has cruised up the recruiting rankings across his senior campaign with programs from coast-to-coast battling for his services.
The 6-foot-5, 290-pounder has reeled in offers from the likes of the Georgia Bulldogs, Texas Longhorns, Oregon Ducks, Oklahoma Sooners, and Penn State Nittany Lions, among others, across his prep career.
Now, it's the Texas Longhorns that are making a significant push for the LSU Tigers commit where Martinez will make his way to campus this weekend for an official visit.
LSU continues keeping a foot on the gas for the program's 2026 Recruiting Class with the Early Signing Period inching closer.
More LSU News:
Elite LSU Football Commit Reaffirms Pledge Despite Ohio State, Ole Miss Pushing
Five Players LSU Football Must Keep After Brian Kelly's Firing, Including DJ Pickett
ESPN Insider Labels Lane Kiffin 'Top Target' for LSU Football, Florida Gators
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.