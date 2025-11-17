No. 1 Defensive Lineman in America, LSU Football Commit Reaches Five-Star Status
New Orleans (La.) Edna Karr defensive lineman Richard Anderson is in the midst of a dominant senior campaign in the Bayou State as he continues his rise in the recruiting rankings.
The 6-foot-4, 335-pounder comes in as the No. 1 defensive lineman in Louisiana and the No. 18 overall prospect in America, according to Rivals
The Louisiana native is coming off of a dominant junior campaign for his Edna Karr Cougars squad in 2024 while becoming the heartbeat of the team's defense.
The elite lineman earned 5A All-State honors after tallying 44 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, 18 quarterback hurries, two interceptions and a touchdown last fall.
Now, as he navigates a strong senior season for his prep squad, Anderson has the attention of evaluators across the country.
The LSU commit has now been elevated to five-star status, according to Rivals, where he comes in as a Top-25 prospect in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
"Explosive interior defensive lineman with immense power and ability to two-gap in the middle of the defensive front," Rivals wrote. "Verified size at 6-foot-3.5, 355 pounds with over 33-inch arms and carries the weight very well. Great burst off the line of scrimmage for his size. Plays with excellent pad level and vision into the backfield.
"Understands leverage and sheds blocks with ease. Totaled 15 tackles-for-loss as a junior along with 10 sacks. Will need to to maintain quality combination of size and movement skills as he continues to physically develop. Older for the cycle. Projects as a space-eating, two-gap nose tackle at the next level but has the athletic ability to one-gap if needed."
LSU continues keeping a foot on the gas for Anderson down the stretch with the Early Signing Period in December inching closer.
With the LSU Tigers in the midst of a coaching change in Baton Rouge, multiple SEC schools are calling Anderson in hopes of flipping him at the buzzer, but the five-star LSU pledge remains committed to the program as it stands.
Now, as Anderson puts the final touches on his prep career, he moves to five-star status with the LSU Tigers looking to seal the deal in December with his signature.
