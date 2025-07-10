No. 1 EDGE in Texas Commits to Big 12 Program Over LSU Football and Texas Longhorns
Temple (Tex.) four-star edge rusher Jamarion Carlton has committed to Dave Aranda and the Baylor Bears, he revealed via social media on Thursday.
Carlton, the No. 1 defensive lineman in Texas, has received a myriad of offers during his time on the prep scene while facing the top talent in the Lone Star State.
Fast forward to the offseason and Carlton narrowed his focus to the LSU Tigers, Baylor Bears, Texas Longhorns and Texas Tech Red Raiders.
Carlton visited all four programs with the Bayou Bengals rolling out the red carpet for the 6-foot-4, 230-pounder out of Temple (Tex.).
Brian Kelly and the Tigers hosted Carlton on an official visit in June for a multi-day stay in the Baton Rouge where the program began pushing all the right buttons.
“They have a reputation with defensive linemen. LSU is a winning school, they push each other and I like coach Kevin Peoples a lot," Carlton told On3 Sports prior to his official visit.
"He is a good guy and I am looking forward to getting out there to spend time with him and coach Brian Kelly.”
But the opportunity to remain home and suit up for the Baylor program quickly became a challenge for the LSU Tigers after the Bears intensified their pursuit.
“They all showed me love and all made me feel like I was the main priority,” Carlton told Rivals of the Bears’ staff ramping up the push.
“That coaching staff there and what they’re building … it’s nice down there,” he added. “The whole staff made me feel like I was a priority and that getting me there was the main thing — and that was big regardless. It’s home and it feels like home.”
Now, Carlton has made his decision after revealing a commitment to the hometown Baylor program on Thursday.
For the LSU Tigers, the program landed a pair of pledges on Thursday with five-star athlete Lamar Brown and three-star defensive lineman DeAnthony Lafayette committing to the Kelly and Co.
Brown, the No. 1 rated athlete in America, has shined in the trenches as both an offensive and defensive lineman throughout his time on the prep scene.
The 6-foot-3, 285-pounder trimmed his list to the LSU Tigers, Texas A&M Aggies, Texas Longhorns and Miami Hurricanes this offseason with a pair of Southeastern Conference schools gaining momentum.
LSU and Texas A&M separated from the pack down the stretch with Brown mulling over his options until the clock nearly hit zero.
But it's the hometown Tigers that have won out for Brown's services following Thursday's announcement.
It's a monumental commitment for Kelly and the Bayou Bengals with the program now reeling in a pledge from the No. 1 prospect in Louisiana.
LSU currently holds a Top-5 Recruiting Class in the 2026 cycle with the Tigers up to 15 total pledges as it currently stands.
More LSU News:
The Buzz: LSU Football Trending for Multiple Targets on the Recruiting Trail
LSU Baseball's Derek Curiel Named D1 Baseball's National Freshman of the Year
LSU Football Beats Out Texas Longhorns and Florida Gators for Five-Star EDGE
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.