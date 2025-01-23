No. 1 Interior Offensive Lineman in America Sets Visit to LSU Football

Elite class of 2026 OL Lamar Brown, 247Sports No. 11 overall player in the nation, tells me he will be at Tulane this weekend for Junior Day and then head to LSU next weekend: https://t.co/ExJRxwcKf7 @SonnyShipp247 @glenwest21 @bryce_koon @lamar1brown @247Sports pic.twitter.com/RRlIGnHtTO