No. 1 Interior Offensive Lineman in America Sets Visit to LSU Football
Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab five-star interior offensive lineman Lamar Brown ranks as the No. 1 player in Louisiana as he gears up for his senior campaign.
The 6-foot-3, 285-pounder has cruised up the recruiting rankings as the top prep player in the Bayou State with a slew of elite programs pushing for his services.
Now, with the offseason in full swing and the NCAA Dead Period lifted, recruits have begun scheduling visits to check out college programs.
For Brown, he's set a pair of visits to in-state programs across the next two weekends. He'll check in with both the Tulane Green Wave and LSU Tigers.
He'll check in with Jon Sumrall and the Green Wave in New Orleans (La.) on Jan. 25 before a visit to LSU the following weekend on Feb. 1. 247Sports' Tom Loy first reported the visit schedule.
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers continue their pursuit of the top talent in the state and that includes the likes of Brown.
He's the top-ranked overall player in the Bayou State as well as the No. 1 offensive lineman in America.
LSU will have to fight off heavy-hitters in this one with Texas A&M and others beginning to swing for the fences.
An offer list consisting of the "Who's Who" of college football, Brown will have his fair share of options to work with.
Kelly and Co. have done an impressive job recruiting Louisiana to begin the 2026 Recruiting cycle with a handful of pledges, but there remains work to be done.
Brown and Baton Rouge (La.) Catholic High five-star safety Blaine Bradford will be two of the coveted pieces the LSU program looks to turn the heat up for in next year's cycle.
Bradford, who's rated as the No. 1 safety in the 2026 Recruiting Class, has LSU, Notre Dame, Oregon, Alabama and Ohio State firmly in the race for his commitment as he works through a rigorous process.
The top-ranked safety in America has a slew of potential suitors, but the hometown school is gaining momentum relatively early in the process.
Bradford has taken trips to each of his finalists with his most recent trip being to the hometown Tigers during the 2024 season where he dropped in for multiple game days.
A Bayou State native, the Tigers are pushing hard for the coveted safety right down the road from Death Valley.
He's a player at the top of their 2026 "must haves" with defensive backs coaches Corey Raymond and Jake Olsen ramping up their push.
“I am super interested in [LSU],” Bradford told On3 Sports “They are the hometown team. They have a program that is built up. That 2025 class coming in is great too and LSU has real potential. I have been there so many times and they are so consistent. The staff wants what is best for their players and their legacy is strong.”
The 6-foot-1, 195-pound junior has an impressive double-digit scholarship list with LSU now among the five finalists: LSU, Oregon, Notre Dame, Alabama and Ohio State.
Brown has now set a visit to check in with LSU for Feb. 1 while the Tigers will look to get Bradford in town sooner rather than later.
LSU has six commitments in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle to this point with the class ranking in the Top-5 overall and No. 2 in the Southeastern Conference.
Who's on board and verbally committed?
The 2026 Commitments (6):
Richard Anderson: No. 2 DL in America
Richard pledged to the Tigers in 2024 with the program continuing to keep a foot on the gas for his services. He's fresh off of a monster junior campaign at Edna Karr after leading his program to a state championship victory.
The coveted lineman earned 5A All-State honors after tallying 44 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, 18 quarterback hurries, two interceptions and a touchdown in 2024. He's the top pledge in LSU's 2026 Recruiting Class to this point.
Aiden Hall: No. 4 Safety in America
Hall committed to Kelly and Co. during his junior campaign where he joined his teammate, Richard Anderson, as LSU pledges in the 2026 class.
The coveted defensive back rounded out his junior season with 38 tackles, including 12 for loss and four sacks, plus four interceptions, 11 pass break-ups, four blocked punts and two fumble recoveries. One of the top safeties in America, LSU will be battling down the stretch for his services.
JaReylan McCoy: No. 8 Defensive Lineman in America
The Top-100 recruit just wrapped up an impressive junior campaign and is currently in Orlando (Fla.) alongside America's elite prospects for the Under Armour All-American Game. McCoy committed to Kelly and the LSU Tigers over USC and Tennessee where he ultimately came to a final decision while in Orlando.
He's a player multiple programs were turning the heat up for after logging 120 tackles, 31.5 tackles for loss and 15 sacks across three seasons of high school ball. McCoy is a man amongst boys in the trenches. A 6-foot-7, 250-pounder with significant potential, he had the attention of the LSU Tigers down the stretch of his recruitment.
Kenny Darby: 4-star Wide Receiver
Darby is fresh off of a junior campaign where he landed on the 5A All-State team after logging 100 receptions for 1,764 yards and 24 scores. One of the most prolific receivers in Louisiana, Darby is a player the program remains high on heading into his senior season.
The 6-foot, 175-pounder is a speedy, twitchy wideout that burst on the scene in 2024 with LSU extending an offer. Darby wasted no time in pledging to the program.
Jakai Anderson: 4-star Wide Receiver
Anderson is another elite-level wide receiver out of Louisiana who recently earned 4A All-State honors after an impressive junior season. He logged 57 catches for 972 yards and 14 touchdowns on the season, but a Swiss Army Knife that does it all. Anderson also rushed for 151 yards and four scores on 16 carries.
LSU could also use him as a kick returner after hauling in a combined 518 yards and seven touchdowns on kick and punt returns in 2024. Anderson is a true do-it-all player.
Jalan Chapman: 3-star Offensive Lineman
Chapman, a three-star prospect out of New Orleans (La.), pledged to the Tigers last summer over Alabama, USC, Georgia and Tennessee, among others. He currently stands at 6-foot-3, 270 pounds following his junior year for New Orleans (La.) Warren Easton High after gaining national attention following his sophomore campaign in 2023.
*All Statistics Courtesy of On3 Sports*
More LSU News:
LSU Adds Commitments From Seven Top-100 Transfers in the Portal
LSU Dishes Out Offer to No. 1 Quarterback in America
Nick Saban Calls LSU Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier a "Sleeper" Ahead of 2024 Season
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.