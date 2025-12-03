No. 1 Prospect in America, LSU Football Commit Reacts to Tigers Losing Pledges
Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers are shaking things up in the 2026 Recruiting Class ahead of this week's Early Signing Period with multiple prospects reopening their process.
In an unprecedented move, Kiffin made the move to depart the Ole Miss Rebels amid a College Football Playoff run, but now that the new head coach has arrived in Baton Rouge, he's beginning to put his touch on the 2026 class.
One of the savviest recruiters in college football, Kiffin has hit the ground running on the recruiting scene with a pair of commitments and offers dished out, but LSU has also seen multiple players depart.
Now, with three pledges reopening their recruitments on Tuesday, Lamar Brown has taken to social media to voice his thoughts.
Brown, the No. 1 prospect in America, committed to the LSU Tigers over the summer where he is the definitive crown jewel in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
The Players Backing Off Of LSU Commitment:
No. 1: Jalan Chapman - Offensive Lineman
New Orleans (La.) Warren Easton three-star offensive lineman Jalan Chapman has backed off of his commitment to the LSU Tigers with the Early Signing Period opening on Wednesday.
Chapman, one of the top interior offensive linemen in the Bayou State, committed to the LSU Tigers over the likes of the Alabama Crimson Tide, USC Trojans, Georgia Bulldogs, and Oregon Ducks, among others.
The 6-foot-2, 265-pounder remains a hot commodity on the recruiting scene, and amid change to the LSU staff, has had schools from coast-to-coast looking to flip him.
“You don’t go to LSU for the coach. You go to LSU because it’s LSU. I’m a lil Louisiana boy, I wouldn’t go no where else," Chapman told TigerRag.
Chapman recently reaffirmed his commitment to the LSU Tigers, but with a coaching change in Baton Rouge, he's now switched his decision. He's opened things back up.
No. 2: Kenny Darby - Wide Receiver
Bossier City (La.) Airline four-star wide receiver Kenny Darby has backed off of his commitment to the LSU Tigers with the Early Signing Period opening on Wednesday.
Darby, the No. 2 rated wideout in Louisiana, went public with a pledge to the program last November after receiving an offer from his "dream school" following a game day visit to Baton Rouge.
The 6-foot,1 175-pounder is one of the most prolific wideouts in the 2026 Recruiting Class where he now opens things up with less than 24 hours until the Early Signing Period kicks off.
“I want to be a part of that and they put wide receivers in the draft every year,” Darby told On3 Sports after his commitment. “They develop receivers and they are WRU.
"I feel like I can have a lot of success at LSU and I feel like I fit the mode of an LSU wide receiver.”
No. 3: Kervin Johnson - Wide Receiver
Tullos (La.) Tiago High three-star wide receiver Kervin Johnson Jr. has flipped his commitment away from the LSU Tigers to the Ole Miss Rebels, he revealed via social media on Tuesday.
Johnson, a Top-10 wideout in Louisiana, hopped on board in the 2026 Recruiting Class with the LSU Tigers just one day after Brian Kelly was fired in late October, but will now head elsewhere.
The 6-foot-3, 195-pounder has emerged as one of the top pass-catchers in the Bayou State with the LSU Tigers officially extending an offer in October where he wasted no time in pledging to the hometown team.
Johnson quickly pounced on the opportunity and flipped his commitment away from Louisiana Tech to suit up for the hometown program, but now after stints pledged to the Bulldogs and LSU Tigers, he's committed to the Ole Miss Rebels.
The Reaction: Lamar Brown - No. 1 Player in America
Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab five-star prospect Lamar Brown revealed a commitment to the LSU Tigers in July with the hometown program securing his services.
Now, the crown jewel of the 2026 Recruiting Class as weighed in on the movement being made to the group.
"It just feels good to play for my state and city. Not just for three or four years but for years after football life. I'm just blessed to be in this position and ready to play in Tiger Stadium," Brown said after his commitment.
"Frank Wilson - He's been on me since the first day. The whole staff, I have a relationship with the whole staff, everybody on the staff that helped for this moment."
