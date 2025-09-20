No. 1 Prospect in America, LSU Football Commit Receives Unique NFL Comparison
Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab five-star prospect Lamar Brown is the new No. 1 overall prospect in America following the recent rankings update this week.
Brian Kelly and Co. received a pledge from Brown in July after committing to the hometown program over the Texas A&M Aggies, Texas Longhorns and Miami Hurricanes.
"It just feels good to play for my state and city. Not just for three or four years but for years after football life. I'm just blessed to be in this position and ready to play in Tiger Stadium," Brown said.
"Frank Wilson - He's been on me since the first day. The whole staff, I have a relationship with the whole staff, everybody on the staff that helped for this moment."
The 6-foot-4, 285-pounder has seen a meteoric rise up the recruiting rankings after committing to the LSU Tigers as a Top-10 prospect in America.
Now, he's the new No. 1 prospect with Rivals Scouting Director Charles Power comparing him to Heisman Trophy winner and top-five pick in the NFL Draft - Travis Hunter.
"Lamar Brown is a unique prospect. I think of him as the Travis Hunter of linemen. This is a guy who's played a lot of offensive line to this point in high school, but probably projects as primarily a defensive lineman moving forward," Power said.
"He's 6-foot-4, 280 pounds and is a guy who ran in the 4.8s in the 40-yard dash at the Under Armour New Orleans Camp. He can really move. So much versatility and so much athleticism. He's really a freak physically. LSU has to be ecstatic to get him in the fold."
The Louisiana native is the crown jewel in the LSU Tigers' Recruiting Class with the program keeping the Baton Rouge product home for his college career.
“Being a kid from the area, not everyone has the opportunity to stay home and play for the home team,” Brown told Rivals about his decision.
“To have the chance to play for the home team, to be able to shine on Saturdays … it’s a dream and it means a lot for any Louisiana kid.”
More LSU News:
LSU Football Pushing to Flip Top-10 Quarterback in America Committed to SEC Rival
No. 1 Quarterback in America Set to Visit LSU Football, Alabama, Georgia and Florida
LSU Football Battling to Flip a Five-Star Oregon Ducks Commit, Set to Visit Tigers
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.