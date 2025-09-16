No. 1 Prospect in America, LSU Football Commit Recruiting Five-Star Oregon Pledge
The LSU Tigers are off to the program's best start since the 2019 season with Brian Kelly and Co. sitting with a 3-0 record heading into Week 4.
There's a different feeling in Baton Rouge with the Bayou Bengals emerging as early National Championship contenders as analysts from coast-to-coast rave about the program.
After wins over both the Clemson Tigers and Florida Gators across the first three weeks of the season; the pair of statement victories have the nation buzzing at the future of the program.
The LSU Tigers are using the positive publicity to their advantage with the program beginning to pick up steam on the recruiting scene.
On Monday, Kelly and Co. added the program's first commitment in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with Peyton Houston, a Top-10 quarterback in America, pledging to the Bayou Bengals.
Houston was in Baton Rouge in Week 3 for LSU's SEC victory over the Florida Gators where he was accompanied by multiple priority targets in both the 2026 and 2027 Recruiting Cycles.
That included five-star Oregon Ducks commit Immanuel Iheanacho - the No. 2 rated offensive tackle in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
The Baltimore (Md.) Georgetown Prep five-star arrived in Baton Rouge on Saturday to soak in the scenes of Tiger Stadium for LSU's SEC opener.
Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks hold the verbal commitment, but the LSU Tigers are beginning to make their presence felt in his process.
“I feel like you know, I've been on all these campuses, Oregon really just felt right. Oregon had the best people, the best like-minded people, the opportunity for me to play early was huge there," Iheanacho said following his pledge.
"They just had Josh Conerly [selected] in the first round, so that was big. I feel like going all the way out there is going to be tough, but it's going to be worth it, man."
During Iheanacho's time in Baton Rouge, he was accompanied by the new No. 1 overall recruit in America, Lamar Brown.
The Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab five-star prospect revealed a commitment to the LSU Tigers in July and has remained an avid recruiter for the program on the trail.
Now, Brown's next "mission" is to flip Iheanacho from Oregon as the Bayou Bengals turn up the heat for the Top-10 overall prospect in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
Once Iheanacho's visit to Baton Rouge wrapped up, Brown and fellow five-star LSU commit, Trenton Henderson, took to social media to tease "flip" rumors of the Oregon commit to LSU.
Now, with the dust beginning to settle, Iheanacho has locked in return trips to Oregon for this fall as his recruitment remains alive and well despite a commitment to Lanning and Co.
LSU remains battling for the No. 2 rated offensive tackle in America as Iheanacho emerges as a top target left on the board for the Bayou Bengals.
No. 3 LSU will return to action on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium with the program set to host the Southeastern Louisiana Lions in a non-conference clash. Kickoff is set for 6:45 p.m. CT.
