No. 1 Prospect in Louisiana, Elite LSU Football Target Raves About Notre Dame Visit

NEW: Rivals’ @SWiltfong_ and @samspiegs have logged expert predictions for Texas A&M to land elite IOL Albert Simien👍



Simien ranks No. 10 NATL. (No. 1 IOL) in the 2027 Rivals300.



Read: https://t.co/ioIYzsMMP6 pic.twitter.com/fKQWbnfL8Z