No. 1 Prospect in Louisiana, Elite LSU Football Target Raves About Notre Dame Visit
Lake Charles (La.) Sam Houston four-star offensive lineman Albert Simien continues navigating a critical stretch in his recruitment with a myriad of programs battling for his services.
Simien, the No. 1 rated interior offensive lineman in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, has emerged as a priority target for the LSU Tigers with Brian Kelly and Co. battling schools from coast-to-coast.
The 6-foot-3, 265-pound junior has earned offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Florida Gators, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and Texas A&M Aggies, among several others, across his prep career.
Now, as he works through his junior campaign, Simien has begun evaluating the contenders in his process where he has taken multiple unofficial visits to LSU - including a game day visit in Week 4 against Southeastern Louisiana.
But the four-star offensive lineman is keeping his options open with recent visits to College Station and South Bend on multi-day stays.
The No. 1 prospect in Louisiana checked in with the Aggies for the program's matchup against the Auburn Tigers where he soaked in the scenes of Kyle Field in Week 5.
Following the trip, Simien raved about his time in College Station where "something sparked" on the visit, he told Rivals.
Then, less than 48 hours later, the crystal ball predictions began coming in for the Texas A&M Aggies with Rivals' Sam Spiegelman logging a pick in favor of the program in the Lone Star State.
But Simien isn't shutting things down anytime soon, it appears, where he recently made the trip to see Marcus Freeman and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
The top-ranked prospect in Louisiana hopped on a flight and traveled up to South Bend where the Fighting Irish impressed the four-star prospect.
Simien told 247Sports that Notre Dame provides a family feel with Freeman and Co. rolling out the red carpet this past weekend.
The LSU Tigers remain heavy hitters in this one with Kelly and Co. expecting to get Simien back down to campus this fall. The current expectation is that he will be in Tiger Stadium for the Texas A&M matchup.
No. 10 LSU will return to action in Week 8 for a matchup against Clark Lea and the Vanderbilt Commodores for what will be a Top-25 SEC showdown on Saturday.
