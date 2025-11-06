No. 1 Quarterback in America, Five-Star LSU Football Target Set to Visit SEC Rival
Baton Rouge (La.) Dunham School five-star quarterback Elijah Haven will be back on the road this weekend as he continues navigating a critical stretch in his recruitment process.
Haven, the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, has checked in with multiple programs across the country this fall with the LSU Tigers receiving a visit of their own in September.
The Louisiana native has blossomed into the crown jewel in next year's cycle with programs from coast-to-coast rolling out the red carpet in order to land his services.
Haven was named the MaxPreps National Sophomore Football Player of the Year after accounting for over 4,000 yards of total offense and 58 total touchdowns in 2024 while leading Dunham to a 14-1 record and an appearance in the Division III Select state title game.
The 6-foot-5, 215-pounder completed 206 of his 324 passing attempts (63.6%) while tossing for 3,137 yards and 37 touchdowns with only seven interceptions.
On the ground, he showcased his dual-threat ability with 937 rushing yards on 170 carries for 21 touchdowns.
Now, the five-star quarterback is evaluating the contenders with recent visits to see the LSU Tigers, Penn State Nittany Lions, Alabama Crimson Tide and Florida Gators.
The hometown Tigers have emerged as contenders in this one, but one SEC rival is generating buzz as of late: Alabama.
Following a recent visit to Tuscaloosa, Haven began trending Alabama's way, but now there's another piece to keep tabs on.
Haven is expected back in Bryant-Denny Stadium this weekend for the Alabama versus LSU game on Saturday night, according to 247Sports.
The Crimson Tide have emerged as threats in the "Haven Sweepstakes" with the program set to get a second unofficial visit this fall.
As it currently stands, Haven has visits locked in to see the Georgia Bulldogs and Auburn Tigers on the docket - as planned prior to the 2025 season.
247Sports' Andrew Ivins has raved about Haven and the potential he attains after dominating the prep scene across his first two seasons with his high school squad.
"Supersized quarterback with first-round pick potential if he can put it all together. Possesses an excellent combination of strength and athleticism to go along with impressive competitive drive and football character. Earned MaxPreps National Sophomore Player of the Year honors after a 10th-grade campaign in which he posted a 14-1 record and accounted for 56 total touchdowns," Ivins wrote.
"Showed everything you wanted to see from a young signal caller in a championship setting as he mounted a comeback effort with his arm and legs while taking his fair share of blows. Has frequently been featured on designed runs and has both the power and agility to boost a rushing attack, but is more than capable of winning through the air and from the pocket."
Now, as his recruitment heats up, Haven will check back in with the Alabama Crimson Tide this weekend for a massive visit to Tuscaloosa.
More LSU News:
Elite LSU Football Commit Reaffirms Pledge Despite Ohio State, Ole Miss Pushing
Five Players LSU Football Must Keep After Brian Kelly's Firing, Including DJ Pickett
ESPN Insider Labels Lane Kiffin 'Top Target' for LSU Football, Florida Gators
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.