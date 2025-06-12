No. 1 Quarterback in America, Five-Star LSU Football Target Visiting Ohio State
Baton Rouge (La.) Dunham School five-star quarterback Elijah Haven remains a priority target for Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle as his process ramps up this offseason.
Haven, the No. 1 quarterback in America, is coming off of a dominant sophomore campaign where he shined against Louisiana talent on the prep scene.
The five-star signal-caller was named the MaxPreps National Sophomore Football Player of the Year after accounting for over 4,000 yards of total offense and 58 total touchdowns last season while leading Dunham to a 14-1 record and an appearance in the Division III Select state title game.
The 6-foot-4, 210-pounder completed 206 of his 324 passing attempts (63.6%) while tossing for 3,137 yards and 37 touchdowns with only seven interceptions.
On the ground, Haven showcased his dynamic ability with 937 rushing yards on 170 carries for 21 touchdowns.
Now, he's reaping the benefits of his success on the gridiron with the top schools in the nation intensifying their pursuit.
Haven has earned offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Georgia Bulldogs, Michigan Wolverines and Alabama Crimson Tide, among several others.
He continues hitting the road this summer for both unofficial visits and camps as he looks to prove his talent at Power Four schools.
This week, he hit the road to Columbus for an unofficial visit with Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes.
Haven is working out for the defending National Champions as he continues navigating the programs in his recruitment.
But it's clear the LSU Tigers are true contenders in his process with the hometown school generating significant buzz.
LSU offensive coordinator Joe Sloan provided Haven with an open-invite to attend any home game on the program's schedule last season and the No. 1 player in the country certainly used that this advantage.
After carving up the prep scene on Friday night's, he'd routinely take game day visits to LSU on Saturday's.
Many analysts believe the Bayou Bengals have the edge in Haven's process with Rivals' Adam Gorney recently doubling down on his prediction for the five-star to land in LSU's 2027 class.
Rivals' Take: "Haven already has more than a dozen offers and should have every offer he wants before decision time, but they might be coming in slowly because many believe LSU is his destiny.
"He’s from Baton Rouge (La.) Dunham. He’s grown very close with the LSU staff. Perhaps if offensive coordinator Joe Sloan takes a head coaching job or something totally unforeseen happens, Haven could end up elsewhere. But it would be a shock at this point.
"LSU lost five-star Baton Rouge native Blaine Bradford to Ohio State this recruiting cycle. Five-star Baton Rouge native Lamar Brown is leaning Texas A&M over LSU right now.
"Haven could follow that route but even more likely is LSU ponies up more money and reconstitutes around getting Haven so it doesn’t happen again. LSU is definitely the favorite to land the five-star QB."
