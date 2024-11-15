No. 1 Quarterback in America, LSU Commit Bryce Underwood Shuts Down Flip Rumors
Belleville (Mich.) five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood revealed a commitment to Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers on Jan. 6 with the decision sending shockwaves across the college football scene.
The No. 1 quarterback in America made the decision and hasn't looked back after taking zero visits to other programs once going public with his pledge.
Now, as we enter crunch time until the Early Signing Period beginning on Dec. 4, Underwood remains in headlines.
The hometown Michigan Wolverines have ramped up their push for Underwood with an aggressive NIL package.
But Underwood has taken to social media to seemingly turn down their offer.
What has Underwood been posting on social media? What are his thoughts on the Michigan program?
The Michigan Reports:
The Michigan Wolverines remain the program in the ear of Underwood down the stretch.
They've proven they are willing to pull out all the stops until the clock hits zero, and despite dialogue continuing between both Underwood's camp and the Wolverines, it doesn't appear to be enough to sway his commitment.
From reported NIL packages north of $10 million to Underwood's high school program bringing on former Michigan staffer Connor Stallions as an assistant, it's been a relentless push from Michigan's side.
Despite the chatter, all signs point towards Underwood wrapping things up with the Tigers in early December after putting pen to paper.
“We try to put the cash in the back of the whole situation because whatever his dreams are, we want him to live those out,” Bryce Underwood’s father said in an interview with On3 Sports over the summer. “The money is going to come when he’s just living his dreams.
… I don’t want to get it twisted, money is a huge deal. At the same time again, man, it’s about Bryce being able to turn his dreams into goals. So whatever field he goes in football, sports, man, I’m great with it as long as long as he’s happy.”
Last weekend, Underwood made a return trip to Baton Rouge for an official visit. It marks the only official visit he has taken in his high school career with the Bayou Bengals getting him in town.
The LSU Official Visit:
Underwood and his family made their way to Baton Rouge last Saturday to begin their three-day trip to campus.
Upon arriving in town, the five-star signal-caller posted on social media that he'd arrived in Louisiana with the post taking social media by storm.
The red carpet was rolled out from beginning to end with Underwood making sure to soak in the scenes of Death Valley.
He and his family checked out the tailgating scene on Saturday, took photos with fans and met up with LSU icons prior to his arrival to the stadium.
After making his rounds with both the staff and others, Underwood then made his way to Tiger Stadium where he was provided with the opportunity to check-in with fellow 2025 LSU commitments Harlem Berrry, Kade Phillips, Jhase Thomas and more before being escorted to his seats for the game.
It was a lopsided loss against Alabama that had social media buzzing surrounding Underwood's recruitment and if the loss would alter his plans.
That is not the case.
Underwood and his family enjoyed the atmosphere and the love the LSU community provided him, a source told LSU Tigers On SI.
On Sunday, Underwood began wrapping up his trip with meetings with the coaching staff, a photoshoot in Tiger Stadium and a dinner before departing on Monday morning.
All in all, it was a beneficial visit for the Underwood camp.
The family had the opportunity to see what LSU is all about once again while receiving a game plan for the future of the signal-caller.
The general sense remains that Underwood will put pen to paper with the LSU Tigers during the Early Signing Period before early enrolling.
“I think he’s going to stick in the class for LSU,” On3 Sports recruiting expert Steve Wiltfong said on Monday. “He’s always had a lot of love for the Tigers. He loves the environment, the atmosphere around the program, the way they develop quarterbacks and certainly the stage they play on. He got a chance to get around all those commits again — like five-star Harlem Berry — be around the staff, and he brought his entire family. They love the way they’re received in Death Valley.
"Yes, there are conversations with Sherrone Moore and representatives of the Michigan football program. But it has always been an uphill battle for the Wolverines. This visit was a reminder of all the things he loves about LSU and his potential in the program. And I like him to stick with the Tigers.”
The Social Media Posts:
Underwood took to social media on Thursday night where he reposted a graphic stating: "No. 1 QB Likely to Decline Michigan's $10.5 Million NIL offer."
Underwood is also on record for his comments on Michigan's development at the quarterback position:
All signs point towards Underwood placing pen to paper during the Early Signing Period with the LSU Tigers despite an aggressive NIL offer from the Michigan Wolverines down the stretch.
