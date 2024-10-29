No. 1 Quarterback in America, LSU Football Commit Bryce Underwood Sets Official Visit
Belleville (Mich.) five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood remains the No. 1 signal-caller in America as he navigates his senior campaign for his program.
The LSU commit revealed his pledge to Brian Kelly and Co. on Jan. 6 with the decision having a rippling effect on the recruiting scene.
Since Underwood's announcement, the Tigers have dominated the recruiting trail with a consensus Top 5 class in the 2025 cycle to this point.
Now, with the Early Signing Period inching closer, there remains buzz surrounding Underwood and his commitment to LSU.
One program is reportedly in contact with Underwood and his camp down the stretch: The Michigan Wolverines.
On3 Sports Recruiting Expert Steve Wiltfong chimes in:
"As head coach Sherrone Moore and Michigan make their big push to the Early Signing Period, they currently sit on On3’s No. 12 ranked recruiting class. One prospect they’ve continued to have dialogue with is On3’s No. 1 prospect in Bryce Underwood. Committed to LSU, that’s a recruitment to monitor moving forward. I do believe the dialogue with the Wolverines is real. We’ll see how things continue to develop there. If Michigan were to land Underwood, I think that would open the eye of a few others before pens hit papers."
Michigan is reportedly piecing together an impressive NIL package for Underwood's services, but LSU has been aware of the contact and is continuing constant communication with the top signal-caller in the 2025 cycle.
The contact between Underwood's camp and LSU hasn't wavered, and despite the outside noise, there's now been an official visit date locked in.
Underwood will arrive in Baton Rouge next weekend for an official visit where he will get a look at LSU versus Alabama on Nov. 9, a source confirmed. On3 Sports' Shea Dixon first reported the news.
The No. 1 player in America will make a return trip to Louisiana where he will soak in the scenes of Death Valley, talk things over with the coaching staff and more.
It's important to note that Underwood has not visited any other programs ever since he verbally committed to LSU in January. He's visited Baton Rouge on several occasions, but has not taken an official or unofficial trip elsewhere.
Now, despite Michigan continuing to make a push at the buzzer for Underwood, he's locked in a return trip to the Bayou State for a multi-day stay on LSU's campus.
The "generational talent" has been dialed in with the LSU Tigers from the beginning of his recruitment with offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Joe Sloan running point guard in this one.
For Underwood, he's a player that is an immediate impact guy with physical attributes that will have him ready to make noise on Day 1.
The 247Sports Evaluation: "Potential franchise signal caller with the ideal blend of size, arm talent and athleticism. Exhibited no shortage of field command midway through senior season, which makes sense given resume: over 48 career starts and upwards of 165 touchdowns accounted for. Those numbers are amplified even more by the fact that he’s extremely young for the grade and won’t turn 20 years old until his third year of college. Has continued to improve as a passer and has gotten much more in tune with his mechanics.
"Projects as a multi-year impact player for a College Football Playoff contender that has a chance to eventually emerge as a first-round pick in the NFL Draft with his tools. Might need a semester or two to find his footing, but ability to hunt big plays and distribute on the move could be hard to keep off the field even if he’s still learning how to dissect complex defenses."
Now, with the Early Signing Period inching closer, LSU will get more face time with the No. 1 prospect in America and the crowned jewel of the 2025 Recruiting Cycle as Underwood makes his way to campus next weekend.
