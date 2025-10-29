No. 1 Safety in Alabama, Coveted LSU Football Commit Doubles Down on Pledge
Tuskegee (Ala.) Booker T. Washington four-star safety Dylan Purter remains locked in with the LSU Tigers despite a coaching change in Baton Rouge.
Purter, the No. 1 safety in Alabama, went public with a decision to pledge to LSU in March over a myriad of other programs that have extended offers his way.
The 6-foot, 165-pounder has reeled in scholarships from the likes of the Florida Gators, South Carolina Gamecocks and Auburn Tigers, among several others, during his recruitment process.
But it's the LSU Tigers that hold the verbal commitment after locking in the Alabama native earlier this year following a visit to campus.
"It was amazing! Everything I thought it would be," Purter told LSU Tigers On SI.
Following an unofficial trip, Purter then took an official visit to Baton Rouge in June where he elected to shut down his recruitment - making the decision to not visit other programs this fall.
He's bought in on the culture of the LSU program and wants to be a part of what's being built in Baton Rouge.
"LSU is where greatness is made and that's where I want to be," Purter said.
Now, despite Kelly being fired by the LSU Tigers program on Sunday, it hasn't swayed his decision in the slightest. Purter is locked in with the program in the Bayou State.
"It's just a sad reality that comes with college football. Coaches come and go which is why I chose LSU for the school and not so much the coaches," Purter told LSU Tigers On SI.
"Regardless of the coach, LSU has a standard that will always be upheld and I want to be a part of that."
It's a significant development for the program's 2026 Recruiting Class with the current coaching staff looking to keep the commitments locked in ahead of the Early Signing Period.
Now, Purter joins the list of current pledges to reveal their intentions to stay dialed in with their decisions.
Top Louisiana IOL Locked In
New Orleans (La.) Warren Easton three-star offensive lineman Jalan Chapman revealed a commitment to the LSU Tigers last summer after going public with the decision stay home.
Chapman, one of the top interior offensive linemen in the Bayou State, committed to the LSU Tigers over the likes of the Alabama Crimson Tide, USC Trojans, Georgia Bulldogs, and Oregon Ducks, among others.
The 6-foot-2, 265-pounder remains a hot commodity on the recruiting scene, and amid change to the LSU staff, has schools from coast-to-coast looking to flip him.
But Chapman is locked in with the LSU Tigers despite Brian Kelly being let go by the university on Sunday night after a loss to the Texas A&M Aggies in Week 9.
“You don’t go to LSU for the coach. You go to LSU because it’s LSU. I’m a lil Louisiana boy, I wouldn’t go no where else," Chapman told TigerRag.
The LSU Tigers will look to keep things intact heading into December with the program holding the No. 11 ranked Recruiting Class in America.
