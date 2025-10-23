No. 1 Wide Receiver in America Committed to SEC Rival Set to Visit LSU Football
Leakesville (Miss.) Greene County five-star wide receiver Jase Mathews is expected to be in Baton Rouge on Saturday for an unofficial visit with Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers.
Mathews, the No. 1 wide receiver in America, revealed a commitment to the Auburn Tigers in August, but it hasn't stopped programs across the country from keeping in touch.
That includes Kelly and the Bayou Bengals with a visit now locked in for this weekend, according to Rivals.
The 6-foot-1, 195-pounder was down to the LSU Tigers, Auburn Tigers, Texas A&M Aggies and Ole Miss Rebels prior to announcing a commitment to Hugh Freeze and Co.
“Auburn is just a place I want to be,” Mathews told Rivals. “I feel like I can thrive there in all areas of life—mentally, physically, and spiritually. The coaches made me feel like I was already part of the team. It is just right when I am there.”
It was wide receivers coach Marcus Davis that ultimately sealed the deal for Mathews with their relationship paving the way for him to make a decision.
“Coach Davis is a young coach, and we’ve built a really close connection — not even just about football. I’ve met his family. He’s a reasonable, understanding guy who I know can help me grow on and off the field. He is a coach I fully trust," Mathews told Rivals.
“Coach Freeze is one of the few head coaches who personally recruited me. We’ve had a lot of conversations. He’s laid-back and real. That relationship built up over time to a really strong one.”
Now, the LSU Tigers remain a program to watch in the "Mathews Sweepstakes" with the Auburn program struggling mightily in 2025.
The No. 1 wide receiver in America isn't the only five-star Auburn pledge expected to be in Baton Rouge this weekend.
The Five-Star Auburn Commit: Bralan Womack
Brandon (Miss.) Hartfield Academy five-star safety Bralan Womack will be in Baton Rouge on Saturday for an unofficial visit with Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers.
Womack, the No. 1 safety in America, revealed a commitment to Hugh Freeze and the Auburn Tigers in August, but continues evaluating options as the program struggles in 2025.
The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder has been vocal about the Auburn program, and despite remaining pledged, has high expectations for the Tigers.
"You've got to score 20 or more points to compete. And we've done that zero times in SEC play. It doesn't look like it's going to change. Nothing's changing," Womack said of Auburn.
Now, he's evaluating options with a visit to the LSU Tigers on deck for this weekend where Kelly and the coaching staff continue pushing for the top-ranked safety in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
The 5-foot-11.5, 195-pounder played both ways in 2024 where he logged 39 tackles and eight interceptions on defense while totaling 54 receptions for 1,045 yards and 13 touchdowns at wide receiver.
Womack was named the Mississippi Gatorade Player of the Year last season with programs across America battling for his services.
Now, despite a commitment to the Auburn Tigers, Womack is evaluating his options with an unofficial visit to Baton Rouge on the docket for the LSU versus Texas A&M matchup on Saturday.
