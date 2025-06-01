No. 1 Wide Receiver in America, Five-Star LSU Football Commit 'Considering' Flip
Hattiesburg (Miss.) five-star wide receiver Tristen Keys took an official visit to Miami this weekend for a multi-day stay with Mario Cristobal and the Hurricanes in Coral Gables.
Keys, the No. 1 wideout in America, revealed a commitment to Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers in March, but it hasn't stopped programs from pursuing his services.
The top-ranked receiver led his Hattiesburg High School squad to a 13-1 record in 2024 after logging 58 receptions for 1,275 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns last season.
The 6-foot-3, 185-pounder has reeled in an impressive offer list during his prep career with over 30 schools pulling the trigger, but it's the Bayou Bengals with the verbal pledge.
After committing to the LSU Tigers in March, Keys enjoyed a busy spring after taking unofficial visits to a myriad of programs.
The No. 1 wide receiver unofficially visited Texas A&M, Auburn, Ole Miss and Miami this spring with Keys continuing to be a hot commodity on the recruiting scene.
Now, Keys coming off of a busy weekend with the Miami Hurrricanes as the ACC program gives him something to think about.
According to 247Sports, Keys is "strongly considering" Cristobal and Co. as he navigates a rigorous recruiting process.
Keys also has official visits set with the Alabama Crimson Tide and LSU Tigers this summer with the Bayou Bengals set to receive the final visit of his process during the weekend of June 20.
LSU currently holds the No. 2 ranked 2026 Recruiting Class with a pair of wideouts joining Keys as current commitments.
Jabari Mack: No. 1 WR in Louisiana
Mack, the No. 1 rated wideout in Louisiana, is ranked as a Top-10 receiver in America with Kelly's crew winning out for his services.
LSU earned the pledge over the likes of the Texas Longhorns, Ohio State Buckeyes and Texas A&M Aggies after going public with a commitment decision this spring.
The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder remains one of the most sought-after prospects in America with the Bayou Bengals landing the pledge.
Kenny Darby: 4-star Wide Receiver
Darby is fresh off of a junior campaign where he landed on the 5A All-State team after logging 100 receptions for 1,764 yards and 24 scores. One of the most prolific receivers in Louisiana, Darby is a player the program remains high on heading into his senior season.
The 6-foot, 175-pounder is a speedy, twitchy wideout that burst on the scene in 2024 with LSU extending an offer. Darby wasted no time in pledging to the program.
Darby is rated as the No. 7 overall prospect in Louisiana and the No. 2 wide receiver in the 2026 cycle.
