No. 1 Wide Receiver in America, Five-Star LSU Football Commit on 'Flip Watch'
Hattiesburg (Miss.) five-star wide receiver Tristen Keys remains in headlines this offseason after navigating a critical stretch on the recruiting trail.
Keys, the No. 1 rated wideout in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, has received the red carpet treatment from the top programs in America this summer as he evaluates the schools involved in his process.
Kelly and the LSU Tigers currently hold the commitment, but his recruitment remains a hot topic across the college football scene.
The top-ranked receiver led his Hattiesburg High School squad to a 13-1 record in 2024 after logging 58 receptions for 1,275 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns where he quickly emerged as the top wideout in America.
Fresh off of a dominant junior campaign, the 6-foot-2, 185-pound wideout began evaluating schools in his process.
He checked out the Miami Hurricanes, Tennessee Volunteers and Texas A&M Aggies this summer for multi-day stays.
But one school is emerging as a team to monitor.
The Tennessee Volunteers remain a threat to flip Keys, according to Rivals' Chad Simmons, but the Texas A&M Aggies are also "strongly pushing" for the LSU pledge.
"He's a five-star receiver committed to LSU. He's been to Tennessee probably 4, 5 or 6 times and took an [official visit] there over the summer," Simmons said. "I keep hearing from people, 'Chad if you're a betting guy, take the field over LSU in the end for Tristen Keys.'
"We know LSU is going to work really hard, and they're going to have to, to keep him in this class through December to get him signed. Tennessee is definitely one to watch for Tristen Keys as well. Tennessee is hot."
Now, Simmons has listed Keys as the No. 1 player on "flip watch" heading into the fall.
For Keys, he's weighing the development aspect over the financial piece in his process, for the most part.
"When it comes to money and development, of course I'd take development first because we trying to get to that big money, which is NFL," Keys said. "When it comes to 700 to seven figures, and the production is there with the 700, I would take it because I want to be ready and prepared for the next level as fast as possible. So development is No. 1 for me, for sure."
"I just feel like choosing development over money is a smart business decision, honestly," Keys added. "When you get on the field, make plays, more opportunities come."
Now, heading into the fall, it's the LSU Tigers holding the commitment from Keys, but multiple schools remain in the mix down the stretch.
More LSU News:
LSU Football, Texas Longhorns and Michigan Wolverines Trending in Recruiting
LSU Football and Notre Dame Fighting Irish Making Early Impression on Top Cornerback
No. 1 Athlete in America, Five-Star LSU Football Commit Helping Recruit Top Prospect
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.