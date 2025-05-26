No. 1 Wide Receiver in America, Five-Star LSU Football Commit Visiting ACC Program
Hattiesburg (Miss.) five-star wide receiver Tristen Keys remains one of the most coveted prospects in America despite verbally committing to the LSU Tigers in March.
Keys, the No. 1 wideout in America, took an unofficial visit with Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers in March before ultimately committing to the program less than 48 hours later.
The top-ranked receiver led his Hattiesburg High School squad to a 13-1 record in 2024 after logging 58 receptions for 1,275 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns last season.
The 6-foot-3, 185-pounder has reeled in an impressive offer list during his prep career with over 30 schools pulling the trigger, but it's the Bayou Bengals with the verbal pledge.
Despite a commitment to the purple and gold, it hasn't stopped the top schools in the nation from remaining in the mix for Keys as his recruitment heats up heading into the summer months.
The No. 1 wide receiver unofficially visited Texas A&M, Auburn, Ole Miss and Miami this spring with Keys continuing to be a hot commodity on the recruiting scene.
He's been perfecting his craft this offseason while hitting the recruiting trail to evaluate his options with all eyes on his senior campaign.
“Everything I am good at, I want to be great at,” Keys told High School On SI. “I want to be faster, more explosive, better on my cuts, more in sync on my routes, loosen my hips more, and attack the ball more.
"I want to get better overall. I want to be a better route runner; I have gotten better at that, but I can get even better.”
Now, Keys is set to be back on the road this weekend for an official visit with Mario Cristobal and the Miami Hurricanes, according to On3 Sports.
He's been in Coral Gables on multiple occasions with the program now set to receive another face-to-face visit with the five-star wideout.
Keys be accompanied by multiple blue-chippers in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, including five-star LSU target Lamar Brown.
For the LSU Tigers, the program currently flaunts the No. 1 Recruiting Class in America with near double-digit commitments in the 2026 cycle.
Now, all focus turns towards a pivotal summer stretch with the program looking to build on the foundation set and maintain current pledges.
For Keys, he's set to be back in Baton Rouge for an official visit during the weekend of June 20 with the Tigers keeping a foot on the gas.
