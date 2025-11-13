No. 1 Wide Receiver in Louisiana, Top LSU Football Commit Reaffirms Pledge to Tigers
Destrehan (La.) four-star wide receiver Jabari Mack revealed a commitment to the LSU Tigers in March after going public with the decision to remain home for his college career.
Mack, the No. 1 rated wideout in Louisiana, selected the hometown program over the likes of the Texas Longhorns and Texas A&M Aggies down the stretch of his process.
The opportunity for the the 6-foot-1, 200-pounder to remain in the Bayou State and play for the program right down the road paved the way for Mack to pledge to the Tigers.
“A big part of it for LSU is that stay-home mentality,” Mack told Rivals in February. “I hear that a lot from the coaches. I am always hearing from coach (Cortez) Hankton, Coach (Joe) Sloan and Coach (Frank) Wilson (III). The staff is cool, and I like Coach Hankton a lot because he keeps it real.
"He develops receivers too. LSU is easy for me to get to, and I like the environment up there. It feels crazy on game day. My family would get the chance to see me play, and I’d be with guys I already have a brotherhood with.”
Over the summer, Mack elected to shut down his recruitment and reiterated he was fully focused on the LSU Tigers ahead of his senior campaign.
But a recent coaching change put Mack's commitment in limbo with Brian Kelly and offensive coordinator Joe Sloan recently being revealed of their duties.
Fast forward to Wednesday and Mack has reaffirmed his pledge to the LSU Tigers. He's locked in.
"I'm still 100% committed to Tiger Nation," Mack wrote in a statement via social media.
The top-ranked wide receiver in Louisiana is all in on the Tigers and will once again make his way to Baton Rouge this weekend for an unofficial visit when the program squares off against the Arkansas Razorbacks.
Mack is set to be alongside a myriad of top targets and commitments on campus with the coaching staff looking to lock in multiple players in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle despite a coaching change.
Now, despite the outside chatter surrounding the Bayou Bengals, the program receives good news on the recruiting front with the No. 1 wide receiver locked in as the Early Signing Period in December inches closer.
More LSU News:
Elite LSU Football Commit Reaffirms Pledge Despite Ohio State, Ole Miss Pushing
Five Players LSU Football Must Keep After Brian Kelly's Firing, Including DJ Pickett
ESPN Insider Labels Lane Kiffin 'Top Target' for LSU Football, Florida Gators
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.