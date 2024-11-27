No. 2 Linebacker in America, LSU Football Commit Charles Ross Shuts Down Recruitment
Houston (Tex.) North Shore four-star linebacker Charles Ross revealed a commitment to Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers in March after a visit to Baton Rouge.
Ross, at the time, was an under the radar prospect outside of the Top 300 on multiple recruiting sites, but a significant offseason paired with an impressive senior campaign saw his status rise rapidly.
Now, the LSU commit is rated as the No. 2 linebacker in America, according to 247Sports, with the Lone Star State native receiving attention on the recruiting trail.
Ross has been loyal to his LSU commitment since going public with a decision, and despite the recent news of former LSU commit Bryce Underwood flipping his pledge, he remains dialed in.
"I'm still 100% committed to LSU. I can't wait to get to work in January," Ross told LSU Tigers On SI.
The top-ranked linebacker in the 2025 Recruiting Class will sign with the LSU Tigers next Wednesday during the Early Signing Period before enrolling early in January.
LSU defensive coordinator Blake Baker gets his guy with the mastermind once again piecing together an impressive evaluation.
“Coach Baker has been an inspiration. We communicate on a regular basis,” Ross told On3 Sports. “Our relationship has grown from him being a recruiter to him becoming a mentor to me.”
Last season for North Shore High School, Ross logged 71 tackles to go along with six sacks, two pass breakups, two interceptions and also a pick-six as a junior.
He's a phenomenal football player, but his track speed is what separates him from the rest of the pack. Earlier this year, the four-star linebacker clocked a personal-best 10.63 in the 100-meter dash.
Ross will take a return trip to Baton Rouge this weekend for LSU's Southeastern Conference showdown against the Oklahoma Sooners. It will be the final visit he takes before placing pen to paper on Wednesday where he will sign with LSU.
The coveted linebacker isn't the only LSU commit that has shut down his recruitment with intentions of signing with the Tigers next weekend.
No. 2 Running Back in Louisiana Set to Sign:
Alexandria High (La.) four-star running back JT Lindsey revealed a commitment to the LSU Tigers on April 13 with Brian Kelly and Co. locking down his services.
Lindsey, the No. 2 rated running back in Louisiana and a Top 10 back in America, received an offer from the Tigers and wasted no time in pledging to the program.
It was clear the intentions of position coach Frank Wilson. LSU had already had a commitment from the No. 1 running back in America, Harlem Berry, but taking two backs was the goal the entire time.
Now, after a dominant senior campaign, Lindsey has the entire country after blossoming into a Top 10 running back in the 2025 Recruiting Class and skyrocketing to the No. 2 back in Louisiana.
Lindsey bypassed Texas commit James Simon after becoming the No. 2 ranked running back in the Bayou State.
Now, LSU is loaded for the future at the position with both Berry and Lindsey on board.
After the news of five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood backing off of his LSU commitment last week, it left the program in a "vulnerable" spot with programs pursuing LSU's other pledges.
That included Lindsey who quickly received phone calls from other top schools.
Lindsey confirmed to LSU Tigers On SI that he will not be taking any visits elsewhere and will be signing with LSU on Dec. 4 during the Early Signing Period.
It's a massive get for the program with Lindsey barely scratching the surface. A player many believe plays above his ranking, he's dominated the prep scene in Louisiana.
Lindsey has accumulated 1,950 yards this season with 27 total touchdowns. Now, he's cruising through the Louisiana playoffs with a state championship on his mind.
