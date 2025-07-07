No. 2 Quarterback in Louisiana, LSU Football Target Predicted to Land With USC
Shreveport (La.) Evangel Christian four-star quarterback Peyton Houston is in the midst of a critical offseason in both his development and recruitment process.
Houston, the No. 2 rated signal-caller in Louisiana, has Brian Kelly's LSU Tigers firmly in the mix as a school on his radar, but other schools are emerging quickly for the Bayou State stud.
It's no secret why the top schools in America are lining up for Houston's services.
The 5-foot-10, 202-pound dual-threat quarterback stuffed the stat sheet night in and night out during his sophomore campaign in 2024.
Houston completed 310/443 passes (70%) for 4,480 yards with 38 touchdowns with only six interceptions while rushing 105 times for 690 yards and seven touchdowns in 2024.
It was monster game after monster game where he had seven games of 300+ passing yards, including a whopping 817 yards on 53/65 passing for eight touchdowns and zero interceptions in a 77-76 loss to Captain Shreve High School on October 10.
Houston set the Evangel Christian Academy single-season record with 5,170 yards of total offense during the 2024 season.
The impactful season has caused a meteoric rise for Houston where he has already reeled in 25+ offers including LSU, Florida, Georgia, Miami, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Texas A&M prior to his junior campaign.
Houston locked in a dozen unofficial visits during the spring where he saw a myriad of the top schools in America over the last few months.
- Oklahoma Sooners: March 8
- LSU Tigers: March 14
- Texas A&M: March 21
- Clemson Tigers: March 29
- Tennessee Volunteers: March 31
- Michigan Wolverines: April 3
- Notre Dame Fighting Irish: April 4
- Georgia Bulldogs: April 5
- Miami Hurricanes: April 10
- Texas Longhorns: April 12
- USC Trojans: April 19
- Penn State Nittany Lions: April 21
But one school is now beginning to separate from the pack for the four-star quarterback out of Louisiana.
Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans have received a pair of predictions to land the highly-touted signal-caller from the Bayou State.
Houston has visited Riley and Co. on multiple occasions with the relationship between both parties continuing to grow this offseason.
After seeing the Trojans during the spring, Houston and Co. also saw USC once more over the summer with the visit making a difference, it appears.
Now, the USC Trojans appear to be separating from the pack for the Louisiana four-star quarterback after both Rivals' Steve Wiltfong and Sam Spiegelman logged predictions in favor of the West Coast program.
