No. 2 Quarterback in Louisiana, LSU Football Target Predicted to Oklahoma Sooners

Shreveport (La.) Evangel Christian four-star quarterback Peyton Houston is just days away from revealing a commitment decision with multiple programs in contention.
The No. 2 rated signal-caller in Louisiana has Brian Kelly's LSU Tigers firmly in the mix as a program on his radar, but other schools are emerging quickly for the elite prospect in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.
The 5-foot-10, 202-pound dual-threat quarterback stuffed the stat sheet night in and night out during his sophomore campaign in 2024 where he earned double-digit offers.
Houston completed 310/443 passes (70%) for 4,480 yards with 38 touchdowns to only six interceptions. He also rushed the ball 105 times for 690 yards and seven scores in 2024.
It was monster game after monster game where he had seven games of 300+ passing yards, including a whopping 817 yards on 53/65 passing for eight touchdowns and zero interceptions in a 77-76 contest against Captain Shreve High School on October 10.
Houston set the Evangel Christian Academy single-season record with 5,170 yards of total offense during the 2024 season.
The impactful season then caused a meteoric rise for Houston where he has already reeled in 25+ offers including LSU, Florida, Georgia, Miami, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Texas A&M prior to his junior campaign.
But three schools are beginning to separate from the pack for the four-star quarterback out of Louisiana.
The Oklahoma Sooners, LSU Tigers and USC Trojans are the three teams to watch down the stretch, according to a source familiar with Houston's process.
LSU is in the race, but Brent Venables and the Oklahoma Sooners have received a trio of predictions to land the highly-touted signal-caller from the Bayou State as they look to earn the pledge.
Houston has visited Venables and Co. on multiple occasions with the relationship between both parties continuing to grow this offseason.
Now, in what appears to be a three-team race between Oklahoma, LSU and USC, Houston has locked in a commitment date for September 15 as his process winds down.
This weekend, Houston will make his Baton Rouge (La.) for an unofficial visit with the LSU Tigers, a source tells LSU Tigers On SI, where LSU will get one final crack at the coveted quarterback.
Houston will be on campus for LSU's SEC matchup against Billy Napier and the Florida Gators for his final visit prior to a Sept. 15 commitment date.
Brian Kelly and Co. will get one final opportunity to sway Houston, but as it stands, it appears the Oklahoma Sooners are the team out front down the stretch.
