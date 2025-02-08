No. 2 Rated Cornerback in America Includes LSU Football in Top-10 Schools
Towson (Md.) Loyola Blakefield four-star cornerback Khary Adams continues cruising up the recruiting rankings as one of the top defensive backs in America.
The 6-foot-1, 180-pounder is rated as the No. 2 cornerback in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with LSU cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond pursuing his services.
LSU is one of many programs pushing for Adams after a big-time junior campaign for his Loyola Blakefield prep squad.
The Junior Campaign Accolades:
-MIAA A First Team All Conference DB
- 8 touchdowns
- 4 interceptions
- 12 pbu’s
- 39 tackles
- 2 TFL
- 2 fumble recoveries
- 31 Catches
- 703 yards
Adams stuffed the stat sheet time and time again on his way to a season that cracked open his recruiting process.
Now, he's trimmed his list to 10 schools with the LSU Tigers making the cut.
LSU sits alongside Oregon, Notre Dame, USC, Maryland, Michigan, Auburn, South Carolina, Penn State and Syracuse.
It's a star-studded final 10 schools with the LSU Tigers set to battle it out against multiple heavy-hitters on the recruiting trail.
Brian Kelly and Co. have also cracked the final schools for the No. 1 wide receiver in America, Tristen Keys.
LSU Makes the Cut for No. 1 Wide Receiver in America:
Hattiesburg (Miss.) five-star wide receiver Tristen Keys continues a meteoric rise up the recruiting rankings after wrapping up a standout junior campaign in 2024.
Keys, the No. 1 wide receiver in America, led his Hattiesburg High School squad to a 13-1 record after logging 58 receptions for1,275 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns.
The 6-foot-3, 185-pounder has an offer list with over 30 schools extending scholarships to the star pass catcher, but on Wednesday, he elected to trim his list.
Keys revealed a final 12 schools with Brian Kelly's LSU Tigers making the cut alongside Alabama, Auburn, USC, Georgia, Mississippi State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Florida and Miami.
It's a strong final 12 programs with LSU's work certainly cut out for them down the stretch, but Keys is enjoying the process to this point. The main goal right now is perfecting his craft.
“Everything I am good at, I want to be great at,” Keys told High School On SI. “I want to be faster, more explosive, better on my cuts, more in sync on my routes, loosen my hips more, and attack the ball more.
"I want to get better overall. I want to be a better route runner; I have gotten better at that, but I can get even better.”
The process has treated Keys well. He's visited a myriad of schools as he sits back and enjoys life as a five-star prospect.
With over 30 schools in his ear, it's about taking the time to listen to each pitch; not feel any pressure to make a decision too quickly on a whim.
“I don’t get much pressure to commit; I know what I want to do,” Keys said. “I know what I want. When they pressure, they don’t try to make me commit but they try to convince me by saying little things that you catch.
"They are mostly promoting their school, and trying to get me there. They talk about how they want me, how I would fit, what they could offer in the development part and how they can help get me better. They go over their resume, they have the proof on sending guys to the league (NFL).”
More LSU News:
LSU Adds Commitments From Seven Top-100 Transfers in the Portal
LSU Dishes Out Offer to No. 1 Quarterback in America
Nick Saban Calls LSU Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier a "Sleeper" Ahead of 2024 Season
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.