No. 2 Rated Defensive Lineman in America Sets Pivotal Visit to LSU Football
New Orleans (La.) Edna Karr four-star defensive lineman Richard Anderson ranks as the No. 3 overall prospect in Louisiana.
The LSU commitment has been loyal to his pledge to the program after going public with a decision in June, but it hasn't stopped the "Who's Who" of college football from turning up the heat.
Anderson holds offers from the likes of Oregon, Ole Miss, USC and Florida State, among several others, as his recruitment takes off.
The Bayou State star is coming off of a dominant junior campaign for his Edna Karr Cougars squad after leading the program to a state title.
The coveted lineman earned 5A All-State honors after tallying 44 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, 18 quarterback hurries, two interceptions and a touchdown in 2024. He's the top pledge in LSU's 2026 Recruiting Class to this point.
Now, after a critical season with the top programs in America swinging for the fences in his recruitment, LSU isn't letting up.
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers will host Anderson for a visit this weekend where he will be in town for the program's Junior Day event.
It's set to be a star-studded weekend for the program with multiple blue-chippers heading to town including Anderson, Blaine Bradford, Jabari Mack and more.
LSU holds a Top-5 2026 Recruiting Class and the No. 2 class in the Southeastern Conference with over a handful of verbal commitments as it stands.
Who's on board and verbally committed?
The 2026 Commitments (6):
Aiden Hall: No. 4 Safety in America
Hall committed to Kelly and Co. during his junior campaign where he joined his teammate, Richard Anderson, as LSU pledges in the 2026 class.
The coveted defensive back rounded out his junior season with 38 tackles, including 12 for loss and four sacks, plus four interceptions, 11 pass break-ups, four blocked punts and two fumble recoveries. One of the top safeties in America, LSU will be battling down the stretch for his services.
JaReylan McCoy: No. 8 Defensive Lineman in America
The Top-100 recruit just wrapped up an impressive junior campaign and traveled to Orlando (Fla.) in early January alongside America's elite prospects for the Under Armour All-American Game. McCoy committed to Kelly and the LSU Tigers over USC and Tennessee where he ultimately came to a final decision while in Orlando.
He's a player multiple programs were turning the heat up for after logging 120 tackles, 31.5 tackles for loss and 15 sacks across three seasons of high school ball. McCoy is a man amongst boys in the trenches. A 6-foot-7, 250-pounder with significant potential, he had the attention of the LSU Tigers down the stretch of his recruitment.
Kenny Darby: 4-star Wide Receiver
Darby is fresh off of a junior campaign where he landed on the 5A All-State team after logging 100 receptions for 1,764 yards and 24 scores. One of the most prolific receivers in Louisiana, Darby is a player the program remains high on heading into his senior season.
The 6-foot, 175-pounder is a speedy, twitchy wideout that burst on the scene in 2024 with LSU extending an offer. Darby wasted no time in pledging to the program.
Jakai Anderson: 4-star Wide Receiver
Anderson is another elite-level wide receiver out of Louisiana who recently earned 4A All-State honors after an impressive junior season. He logged 57 catches for 972 yards and 14 touchdowns on the season, but a Swiss Army Knife that does it all. Anderson also rushed for 151 yards and four scores on 16 carries.
LSU could also use him as a kick returner after hauling in a combined 518 yards and seven touchdowns on kick and punt returns in 2024. Anderson is a true do-it-all player.
Jalan Chapman: 3-star Offensive Lineman
Chapman, a three-star prospect out of New Orleans (La.), pledged to the Tigers last summer over Alabama, USC, Georgia and Tennessee, among others. He currently stands at 6-foot-3, 270 pounds following his junior year for New Orleans (La.) Warren Easton High after gaining national attention following his sophomore campaign in 2023.
*All Statistics Courtesy of On3 Sports*
More LSU News:
LSU Adds Commitments From Seven Top-100 Transfers in the Portal
LSU Dishes Out Offer to No. 1 Quarterback in America
Nick Saban Calls LSU Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier a "Sleeper" Ahead of 2024 Season
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.