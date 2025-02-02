No. 2 Rated Defensive Lineman in Louisiana Includes LSU Football in Top Schools
Monroe (La.) Ouachita Parish four-star defensive lineman Dylan Berymon has cruised up the recruiting rankings following a standout junior campaign.
Berymon, the No. 2 rated defensive lineman in Louisiana, is a player firmly on the LSU Tigers' radar as he enters a pivotal stretch in his recruitment.
But LSU isn't the only school turning up the heat for the 2026 four-star prospect out of The Boot.
The 6-foot-3, 275-pounder is feeling the love from Texas, Missouri, USC, Texas A&M, Mississippi State and Texas Tech along with the hometown Tigers, according to On3 Sports' Chad Simmons, but more are on the list.
On Saturday, he made the trip to Starkville to visit with the Mississippi State Bulldogs, but Texas and others are pushing.
Berymon is a player that will have a busy spring ahead of him with visits already locked in with both the Texas Longhorns and Missouri Tigers.
For Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns, the program has prioritized Berymon in a big way with the program hosting him on several occasions.
LSU is a squad that is beginning to gain traction in his recruitment with the program looking for defensive linemen for the future.
Kelly and Co. already hold a commitment from the No. 1 defensive lineman in Louisiana, Richard Anderson, with the impressive New Orleans (La.) native skyrocketing up the rankings.
He's a player that is firmly on watch for potential five-star status before it's all said and done.
When it comes to Berymon, LSU will be in a battle between a handful of the top schools in the country for his services, but have certainly gained his interest.
Now, the No. 2 rated defensive lineman in Louisiana has revealed his Top 10 schools that are standing out to him, he told On3 Sports on Sunday.
Berymon Releases Top 10 Schools:
- LSU Tigers
- Texas A&M Aggies
- Texas Longhorns
- USC Trojans
- Houston Cougars
- Ole Miss Rebels
- Mississippi State Bulldogs
- Texas Tech Red Raiders
- Arkansas Razorbacks
- Purdue Boilerrmakers
LSU's 2026 Recruiting Class currently sits at Top-5 status and the No. 2 class in the Southeastern Conference.
The 2026 Commitments (6):
Richard Anderson: No. 2 DL in America
Richard pledged to the Tigers in 2024 with the program continuing to keep a foot on the gas for his services. He's fresh off of a monster junior campaign at Edna Karr after leading his program to a state championship victory.
The coveted lineman earned 5A All-State honors after tallying 44 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, 18 quarterback hurries, two interceptions and a touchdown in 2024. He's the top pledge in LSU's 2026 Recruiting Class to this point.
Aiden Hall: No. 4 Safety in America
Hall committed to Kelly and Co. during his junior campaign where he joined his teammate, Richard Anderson, as LSU pledges in the 2026 class.
The coveted defensive back rounded out his junior season with 38 tackles, including 12 for loss and four sacks, plus four interceptions, 11 pass break-ups, four blocked punts and two fumble recoveries. One of the top safeties in America, LSU will be battling down the stretch for his services.
JaReylan McCoy: No. 8 Defensive Lineman in America
The Top-100 recruit just wrapped up an impressive junior campaign while also taking part in the Under Armour All-American Game this year alongside the top players in America. McCoy committed to Kelly and the LSU Tigers over USC and Tennessee where he ultimately came to a final decision while in Orlando.
He's a player multiple programs were turning the heat up for after logging 120 tackles, 31.5 tackles for loss and 15 sacks across three seasons of high school ball. McCoy is a man amongst boys in the trenches. A 6-foot-7, 250-pounder with significant potential, he had the attention of the LSU Tigers down the stretch of his recruitment.
Kenny Darby: 4-star Wide Receiver
Darby is fresh off of a junior campaign where he landed on the 5A All-State team after logging 100 receptions for 1,764 yards and 24 scores. One of the most prolific receivers in Louisiana, Darby is a player the program remains high on heading into his senior season.
The 6-foot, 175-pounder is a speedy, twitchy wideout that burst on the scene in 2024 with LSU extending an offer. Darby wasted no time in pledging to the program.
Jakai Anderson: 4-star Wide Receiver
Anderson is another elite-level wide receiver out of Louisiana who recently earned 4A All-State honors after an impressive junior season. He logged 57 catches for 972 yards and 14 touchdowns on the season, but a Swiss Army Knife that does it all. Anderson also rushed for 151 yards and four scores on 16 carries.
LSU could also use him as a kick returner after hauling in a combined 518 yards and seven touchdowns on kick and punt returns in 2024. Anderson is a true do-it-all player.
Jalan Chapman: 3-star Offensive Lineman
Chapman, a three-star prospect out of New Orleans (La.), pledged to the Tigers last summer over Alabama, USC, Georgia and Tennessee, among others. He currently stands at 6-foot-3, 270 pounds following his junior year for New Orleans (La.) Warren Easton High after gaining national attention following his sophomore campaign in 2023.
*All Statistics Courtesy of On3 Sports*
