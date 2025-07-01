No. 2 Wideout in Mississippi, LSU Football Target Predicted to Land with SEC Rival
Morton (Miss.) four-star wide receiver Xavier McDonald is down to four schools with a commitment date locked in as he winds down his recruitment process.
McDonald, the No. 9 ranked wideout in America, has narrowed his focus to the LSU Tigers, Ole Miss Rebels, North Carolina Tar Heels and Sacramento State Hornets.
The 6-foot-3, 160-pounder is cruising through his recruitment after piecing together an official visit schedule this summer.
He took trips to see LSU, Ole Miss, Sacramento State and Mississippi State in June as he navigated the contenders in his process.
For Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers, the program made an impact during the multi-day stay with the program generating buzz.
“LSU is definitely high on my list,” McDonald told On3 Sports. “The overall visit was great. The feeling on campus was amazing. Seeing the love and energy has me feeling great about LSU. Meeting with the coaches was great.
"I spent time with coach Kelly and coach Hank (Cortez Hankton). Their message was that coming to LSU will be a great and fun place to go. They also wanted to make sure that I know that their care about my degree more than football because my degree will last forever. They made me feel like LSU is the place to be.”
LSU has been a program thoroughly in the mix, but it's the hometown Ole Miss Rebels that are picking up traction down the stretch with a decision date set for July 4.
After an official visit to town, McDonald and his camp were intrigued at the opportunity to suit up for the hometown program.
“I’m from the Sip so they want me to stay in the Sip so they’re going to do whatever they can to keep me in the Sip. Just the love was there and I felt it so it was just great being at Ole Miss,” he told On3 Sports.
“Seeing the energy, the love that they’ve been getting, it’s just the players. Players are great and you’re going to be around great people and you’re going to have better opportunities to play. It was just the love there.”
With a commitment date inching closer, the predictions are beginning to come in with Ole Miss receiving a pick on Monday from 247Sports' David Johnson.
For the LSU Tigers, the program appears to be on the outside looking in with Kelly and Co. keeping options open at wide receiver.
The Bayou Bengals hold commitments from a trio of coveted wideouts in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with Tristen Keys [No. 1 WR], Jabari Mack and Kenny Darby all pledged to the program.
Keys, the No. 1 receiver in America, headlines the program's 2026 Recruiting Class with the Tigers looking to stack more talent this summer.
LSU hosted Jase Mathews, a top-five wide receiver in America, and Boobie Feaster for official visits this summer as they look for a fourth wideout in the 2026 class.
