No. 5 EDGE in Florida, LSU Football Commit Eyeing Visits to Florida State, Oklahoma
Orlando (Fla.) Lake Nona four-star defensive lineman DeAnthony Lafayette revealed a commitment to Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers on July 10 after going public with a decision.
Lafayette, the No. 5 rated EDGE in Florida, pledged to the Bayou Bengals over the Oklahoma Sooners down the stretch in his recruiting process.
The 6-foot-1, 230-pounder reeled in offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Oklahoma Sooners, Boston College Eagles, Miami Hurricanes, and Florida Gators, among several others, following a stellar 2024 junior campaign in Florida.
Lafayette wrapped up his junior season with 73 tackles, 40 quarterback hurries and 17.5 sacks in 11 games, according MaxPreps.
From there, the LSU Tigers intensified their pursuit.
Kelly and Co. brought in Lafayette for an official visit to Baton Rouge during the weekend of June 13 where the coveted Florida native soaked in the scenes of campus while in on a multi-day stay.
Following the visit, while taking time to mull over options with his camp, the LSU Tigers quickly emerged as the team to beat in his process.
“I’m going to LSU!” Lafayette told Rivals. “Coach (Kevin) Peoples showed love since they offered me and his coaching style is a style I would love to be coached by.
“LSU football is something you can’t find anywhere else. It was hard between OU and LSU but they won me over.”
What led the Sunshine State native to Louisiana to commit to the Bayou Bengals?
“It was just the feeling on the official visits,” he told Rivals. “LSU felt more like home for me. Baton Rouge — from the energy, the people, and the love for LSU football — hit different. From the moment I stepped on campus, it felt like home.
“You can tell the city breathes football, and being part of that means everything.”
But Lafayette is still eyeing visits to other programs, according to Rivals' John Garcia.
The Oklahoma Sooners, Florida State Seminoles, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, Miami Hurricanes and Florida Gators remain in pursuit.
LSU will keep a foot on the gas for the Sunshine State native that continues his meteoric rise in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
Kelly and Co. are cruising in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with the program landing multiple commitments this summer with a Top-10 class in America.
