Notre Dame Fighting Irish Dish Out Offer to No. 1 WR in America, LSU Football Target

New Orleans (La.) Brother Martin five-star wide receiver Easton Royal continues his meteoric rise as the No. 1 pass-catcher in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with programs from coast-to-coast battling for his services.

Royal checks in as the No. 1 wideout in America with the hometown LSU Tigers now playing catch up after he made his move to commit to the Texas Longhorns last fall amid a heavy pursuit from the Lone Star State school.

The 5-foot-11, 185-pounder has earned offers from the LSU Tigers, Ole Miss Rebels, Florida Gators, Texas Longhorns, Michigan Wolverines, Oregon Ducks, Florida State Seminoles, and Tennessee Volunteers, among several others, across the last few months.

But it's Sarkisian and Co. that hold the verbal commitment from Louisiana's No. 1 prospect.

During his sophomore campaign in 2024, Easton was a Catholic League All-District First-Team selection with more than 1,100 all-purpose yards for the Brother Martin Crusaders. He also logged double-digit touchdowns.

Fast forward to Royal's junior season in 2025 and he once again took America by storm after another year where he stuffed the stat sheet - earning a myriad of honors in the Bayou State.

Royal finished his junior year with 53 receptions for 1,151 yards and 17 touchdowns with his track speed on full display - where he also thrives after finishing the 100-meter dash in 10.3 seconds last season.

Now, other schools remain in pursuit with Marcus Freeman and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish extending an offer to Royal this week.

It's another massive scholarship on the table for Royal as he evaluates schools on his radar despite a commitment to the Texas Longhorns.

The No. 1 player in Louisiana has already taken a visit to Gainesville (Fla.) this offseason for a check-in with the Florida Gators as SEC schools look to lure him away from Texas.

Now, all eyes remain on the No. 1 wide receiver with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers also looking to make their presence felt in his process amid a chaotic offseason in his recruitment.

