Notre Dame Fighting Irish Emerging as Contender for Elite LSU Football EDGE Target

Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy five-star edge rusher Zyron Forstall has locked in an official visit with Marcus Freeman and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish as programs across America battle for the elite defender.

Forstall, the No. 2 EDGE in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, made the move from New Orleans (La.) to the Sunshine State last offseason after transferring to national powerhouse IMG Academy following a two-year stint at Jesuit High School.

The 6-foot-3, 235-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, USC Trojans, Miami Hurricanes, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Texas A&M Aggies, Ohio State Buckeyes, Nebraska Cornhuskers, and Alabama Crimson Tide, among others, across his illustrious prep career.

But contenders are emerging with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers eyeing the talented Louisiana native amid a pivotal offseason in his recruitment.

The hometown program has kept in contact with Forstall, but there are a myriad of programs rolling out the red carpet in this one with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish now emerging as threats in his recruitment.

According to Rivals, Forstall will make his way up to South Bend in May on an official visit with the program as Freeman and Co. battle for his commitment.

"Great education, high-level football. Notre Dame’s been able to have these great seasons back to back," Forstall said of the Fighting Irish.

Now, for Kiffin and the Bayou Bengals, the program will look to remain in the mix as Forstall navigates his recruitment process ahead of his senior campaign at IMG Academy in 2026.

"Electric pass rusher who is already showing signs of dominance as a high school underclassman. Measured in at 6-foot-3.5, 235 pounds prior to his junior season. Registers as a strong athlete in the combine setting. An apex predator off the edge," Rivals wrote of Forstall's game.

"Flashes excellent first-step quickness, knifing into the backfield with regularity. Considerable power at the point of attack. Sinks his hips and drives through offensive linemen. Lives behind the line of scrimmage, where he’s an emphatic, physical finisher. Has shown early signs of a pass rush skill set with an explosive spin move.

"Also lines up as an off-ball linebacker at times. Motor runs white hot. Stalks down ball carriers from sideline to sideline. Totaled nearly 30 tackles for loss and double-digit sacks as a sophomore. Has game-wrecking qualities, forcing fumbles at a high rate. Looks to be one of the top overall prospects in the 2027 cycle early on."

