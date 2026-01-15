Ohio State Buckeyes Predicted To Land Commitment From Dynamic LSU Football Receiver

Former LSU Tigers wide receiver Kyle Parker has emerged as one of the hottest names in the NCAA Transfer Portal with programs from coast-to-coast battling for the dynamic pass-catcher.

Parker signed with the LSU Tigers as a member of the 2023 Recruiting Cycle over offers from the likes of the Texas Longhorns, SMU Mustangs, Louisville Cardinals, and Penn State Nittany Lions, among several others, across his time on the prep scene.

The 5-foot-11, 195-pound playmaker showed promise across his time in the Bayou State despite battling the injury bug in his sophomore season in 2024.

As a true freshman in 2023, Parker took a traditional redshirt after appearing in only four games with zero receptions, but took a step in the right direction across his 2024 campaign as a redshirt-freshman - prior to suffering a torn tricep.

The Texas native earned a medical redshirt after appearing in only four games once again prior to a breakout season in 2025 for LSU after logging 31 receptions for 330 yards and four touchdowns.

Now, as he navigates his recruitment, there are multiple schools to watch - including the Ohio State Buckeyes, Auburn Tigers, Kentucky Wildcats, and Ole Miss Rebels.

Parker took an official visit to Oxford this month to check-in with the Ole Miss Rebels where he also made sure to then take a visit to Auburn Tigers for a trip on The Plains as his recruitment took off.

The pair of SEC schools have generated buzz, but it's the Ohio State Buckeyes that are now beginning to separate from the pack for Parker - with former LSU wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton actively recruiting his wideout after taking the job in Columbus.

With Hankton now the wide receivers coach for the Buckeyes, he's making sure to put a full-court press on Parker where he's now received a prediction to land with Ohio State for the 2026 season.

Parker has taken official visits to Ohio State, Ole Miss, Auburn, and Kentucky where it was the Tigers that were in the driver's seat to land his services - it appeared.

But the predictions have quickly shifted with the former dynamic LSU Tigers wide receiver eyeing the Ohio State Buckeyes, according to reports.

