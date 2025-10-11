Ohio State Buckeyes Target, No. 2 WR in Louisiana Set to Visit LSU Football
Cecilia (La.) four-star wide receiver Braylon Calais is expected to be back in Baton Rouge on Saturday for the LSU Tigers' Week 7 matchup against the South Carolina Gamecocks.
Calais, the No. 2 rated wideout in Louisiana, remains a priority target for Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers with the program turning up the heat this fall.
The 6-foot-2, 195-pounder turned heads as a sophomore in 2024 after logging 1,059 rushing yards and 24 touchdowns on 163 carries with an additional 411 receiving yards and four scores as a wideout.
Calais thrives with the ball in his hands after shining as both a running back and wideout, but he also impacts the game as a return specialist where he averaged more than 32 yards per return on the season.
LSU has built a strong relationship with the prized Louisiana athlete and wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton has his eyes on the talented Louisiana star.
Along with the in-state Tigers, Ryan Day and the defending National Champion Ohio State Buckeyes are intensifying their pursuit for Calais.
According to the Rivals "Recruiting Prediction Machine," the Buckeyes remain a threat early in Calais' process.
But the LSU Tigers are making their presence felt, according to Rivals' Chad Simmons.
After a weekend visit in Baton Rouge in September, LSU is "making a big push" for the No. 2 rated wideout in Louisiana with the coaching staff focused on the state's next star as he gears up for another visit this fall.
The versatile receiver has a unique combination of size, speed and athleticism that has seen his ranking skyrocket heading into his junior season in 2025.
LSU will look to fend off multiple heavy-hitters with the Ohio State Buckeyes and Texas A&M Aggies, among others, entering the mix, but the relationship continues getting stronger.
The Tigers hosted Calais for an unofficial visit to Baton Rouge during the program's Spring Camp where he had an opportunity to soak in the scenes of campus with LSU chipping away.
Now, he's expected back on campus on Saturday for a critical SEC matchup in Baton Rouge.
Louisiana is home to multiple Top-100 wide receivers in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with Calais quickly emerging as a name to know on the program's board.
After a stellar sophomore campaign in 2024, all eyes are on the Cecilia (La.) athlete with the Bayou Bengals intensifying their pursuit across his junior season this fall.
