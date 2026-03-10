Oregon Ducks and Florida Gators Labeled 'Dream Schools' for Lane Kiffin's Son

Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab quarterback Knox Kiffin continues navigating his recruitment this offseason with multiple new programs entering the race for his services.

Once Lane Kiffin was announced as the new shot-caller of the LSU Tigers, his son quickly made the move down to the Bayou State where he enrolled at University Lab, one of the top programs in Louisiana.

"I just thought it was really important when they offered to have the family come down without me and get a feel for it. That went a lot into the decision," Kiffin said.

"I don't know that I could have made or certainly couldn't have made it and felt good without everybody on board," Kiffin said. "(Them) coming back and saying, 'Hey, we're all-in, we're all in to go to Baton Rouge and to go to LSU."

Now, for [Knox] Kiffin, he's working through his recruitment with programs entering the race.

The 6-foot-2, 170-pounder remains early in his recruitment process, but with offers from the likes of the SMU Mustangs, Western Kentucky Hilltoppers, and Georgia State Panthers, Kiffin has emerged as a Power Four prospect in the 2028 Recruiting Cycle.

Rhett Lashlee and the SMU program became the first school to extend a scholarship last May with multiple offers rolling in after as Kiffin emerged as a name to know.

Last fall, Kiffin also landed offers from the likes of the Washington Huskies and Cal Bears with high-major schools evaluating his game.

But there are dream schools Kiffin has on his radar, he revealed to Rivals, with the Florida Gators and Oregon Ducks at the top of the list.

2028 QB Knox Kiffin told @GregSmithRivals Florida and Oregon are his dream schools👀



“They’ve always been my dream schools since I was a little kid but, you know, just whatever schools are interested in me.”



Read: https://t.co/PeMCnYMU3C https://t.co/KG7fgmTMfh pic.twitter.com/5hRmh6jnAe — Rivals (@Rivals) March 10, 2026

Kiffin quickly grabbed the attention of college programs when he became the starter at Oxford High down the stretch of the 2025 season where he logged over 1,400 yards and 16 touchdowns as schools began taking notice.

Now, Kiffin is a national prospect with schools across America watching, but he's made his future clear when it comes to the LSU Tigers. He will not be playing for his father.

"I don't want to play for him. I want to beat him," Kiffin told Rivals.

Now, all eyes are on Kiffin's recruitment with programs entering the mix left and right with the fast-rising quarterback also having dream schools on his radar.

More LSU News:

Brian Kelly Reveals Eye-Opening Perspective on LSU Football's Decision to Fire Him

LSU Football Transfer Addition Generating Significant Buzz Amid Strong Offseason

SEC Tournament Bracket and Schedule: LSU Basketball Eyeing Upset Over Kentucky

Join the Community: