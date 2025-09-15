Oregon Ducks, Florida State Seminoles Target Reacts to LSU Football Visit in Week 3
Madison (Miss.) three-star offensive lineman Caleb Unger made his way to Baton Rouge this past weekend for an unofficial visit with the LSU Tigers.
Unger arrived in the Bayou State on Saturday for the program's Southeastern Conference opener against the Florida Gators in Week 3.
The 6-foot-1, 300-pound offensive lineman has emerged as a priority target for multiple powerhouse programs after earning offers from the likes of the Oregon Ducks, Florida State Seminoles, and Colorado Buffaloes, among several others.
For the LSU Tigers, the program is keeping tabs on the Mississippi native with Brian Kelly and Co. bringing the 2027 prospect to town on Saturday night.
According to 247Sports, Unger is a "quick, powerful and diligent offensive lineman that’s worth a look at center. Might not meet the ideal height and length standards, but plays with a low pad level and will constantly find leverage.
"Can beat defenders to the spot laterally or climb to connect in space. Sustain blocks with excellent hand position and footwork. Rather sound in pass protection with his technique and aggression, but can give way to larger assignments.
"Projects at this stage as a potential multi-year starter on the interior at the Power Four level."
Following his visit to Baton Rouge, Unger took to social media to rave about his time in Tiger Stadium for the program's SEC opener.
Unger was one of many prospects in Death Valley on Saturday night with the LSU program utilizing the primetime showdown as a key recruiting weekend.
One Visitor to Know: Immanuel Iheanacho
Baltimore (Md.) Georgetown Prep five-star offensive tackle Immanuel Iheanacho was in Baton Rouge on Saturday for the LSU Tigers' SEC matchup against the Florida Gators.
Iheanacho, the No. 2 rated offensive tackle in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, revealed a commitment to Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks in August, but it hasn't stopped the LSU program from battling.
Lanning and the Ducks hold the verbal pledge, but the 6-foot-7, 350-pounder continues holding dialogue with the Bayou Bengals with the program coming in at No. 2 on his list.
“I feel like you know, I've been on all these campuses, Oregon really just felt right. Oregon had the best people, the best like-minded people, the opportunity for me to play early was huge there," Iheanacho said following his pledge.
"They just had Josh Conerly [selected] in the first round, so that was big. I feel like going all the way out there is going to be tough, but it's going to be worth it, man."
But Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers are intensifying their pursuit for the blue-chipper following an "outstanding" visit to Baton Rouge this weekend for the SEC matchup against Florida.
Iheanacho was blown away by his time in Tiger Stadium, a source familiar with his recruitment told LSU Tigers On SI, with the program remaining a force.
The LSU coaching staff is making its presence felt in his process, but Iheanacho is also hearing from multiple pledges in the Tigers' 2026 Recruiting Class.
