Oregon Ducks, Michigan Wolverines Linebacker Target Set to Visit LSU Football
Baton Rouge (La.) Central High four-star linebacker JaMichael Garrett is one of the top prospects on the market in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle after reopening his recruitment in June.
Garrett, a Top-10 prospect in Louisiana, has received offers from a myriad of Southeastern Conference schools across his time on the prep scene with the LSU Tigers in the mix.
Last summer, the 6-foot, 195-pounder revealed a commitment to Hugh Freeze and the Auburn Tigers over Brian Kelly and LSU as his process ramped up.
Now, Garrett is back on the market after backing off of a pledge to the Auburn program over the summer.
As his process heats back up once again heading into the fall, the LSU Tigers, Ole Miss Rebels, Auburn Tigers and Texas A&M Aggies are four SEC programs in the mix, according to Rivals' Sam Spiegelman.
For the Bayou Bengals, defensive coordinator Blake Baker is in search of a linebacker in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle following the news of coveted target JJ Bush pledging to the Arkansas Razorbacks this offseason.
Bush, one of the top linebackers in America, was down to the LSU Tigers and Arkansas program with Sam Pittman's program ultimately getting over the finish line with a verbal commitment.
Garrett recently made the move from Theodore (Ala.) to Baton Rouge (La.) where he's set to suit up for Central High right down the road from LSU's campus.
There are multiple potential suitors in the mix for the No. 1 linebacker in Louisiana as LSU looks to get back in the race for Garrett's services.
This weekend, Garrett will make his way over the LSU for an unofficial visit to campus for the program's season opener agaisnt Louisiana Tech.
It'll be a critical clash for the Bayou Bengals with Kelly and Co. looking to make a statement in front of Tiger fans in Baton Rouge.
Now, Garrett will also be in attendance as he continues evaluating the contenders in his process as his senior campaign kicks off.
LSU will be a school to monitor for the Alabama native as his recruitment winds down this fall ahead of the Early Signing Period in December.
