Oregon Ducks Trending for a Priority LSU Football Target, Top-Five Athlete in America
Lucas (Tex.) Panther Creek four-star athlete Jalen Lott is down to five schools with a decision date set for July 8 as he winds down his recruitment process this summer.
Lott, a two-way star that has cruised up the recruiting rankings, has reeled in a myriad of offers across his prep career as one of the top players in the Lone Star State.
The 6-foot, 176-pounder has earned scholarships from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Oregon Ducks, Georgia Bulldogs, Texas Longhorns and Ohio State Buckeyes, among several others.
Now, after trimming his list recently, the highly-touted prospect has narrowed his focused to his contenders with Lott inching closer to a decision.
The four-star prospect has a decision date penciled in for July 8 with the LSU Tigers, USC Trojans, Georgia Bulldogs, Texas Longhorns and Oregon Ducks setting the pace as his final schools.
Dan Lanning and the Ducks remain the team to beat in the "Lott Sweepstakes" with the Big Ten program intensifying its pursuit this summer while Lott took an official visit to Eugene.
Now, the Oregon Ducks have received a prediction via Rivals as the program look to close in on earning a commitment from Lott come July 8.
LSU will continue battling until the buzzer and will have a hat on the table, but will look to square off against both the Oregon Ducks and USC Trojans down the stretch.
What will Lott provide a program at the next-level? Elite athleticism and freakish traits as a wideout.
The 247Sports Evaluation: "Highly productive receiver who could potentially play either side of the ball in the long run. Excels as a linear athlete thanks to sudden acceleration and a long stride that fosters top-end speed verified on the track.
"Elite high and long jumper with statewide and Junior Olympics hardware. Transferred prior to junior season and Fall 2024 saw explosion in production. Knows how to protect his body from unnecessary shots while giving his QB a reasonable target. Displays high-pointing acumen, ball-tracking skill, hands-catching consistency, and plucking dexterity. "
"Ideally would see more open-field elusiveness; often relies on slippery tendon strength to extend plays. More experienced on offense, so full-time move to the secondary would require a learning curve physically and technically. Nevertheless, strong football/athletic pedigree; comes from a family of athletes. Projects to the high-major level as a potential impact player who could develop into a coveted NFL Draft prospect."
More LSU News:
The Buzz: LSU Football Trending for Multiple Targets on the Recruiting Trail
LSU Baseball's Derek Curiel Named D1 Baseball's National Freshman of the Year
LSU Football Beats Out Texas Longhorns and Florida Gators for Five-Star EDGE
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.