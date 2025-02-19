Pair of Coveted Florida Offensive Line Prospects Include LSU Football in Top Schools
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers staff continue a busy offseason on the recruiting trail with the program looking to bring talent to Baton Rouge for the long haul.
After putting the finishing touches on the 2025 Signing Class in December, all focus has shifted towards the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with the staff turning up the heat on multiple prospects.
The month of January quickly became a stretch for the staff to hold in-person check-ins with recruits, bring prospects to campus and more.
Now, the rising-senior class is beginning to have players trim their lists and reveal top schools or programs that are "standing out" in their recruitment.
This week, the LSU Tigers were named finalists for a pair of coveted Florida offensive linemen.
The Targets to Know:
Canon Pickett: 4-Star IOL
Tampa Bay Tech (Fla.) four-star interior offensive lineman Canon Pickett continues his emergence as one of the top prospects in the Sunshine State.
Pickett, the cousin of current LSU defensive back DJ Pickett, has hauled in offers from a myriad of the top schools in the country.
Now, the 6-foot-4, 280-pounder has narrowed his focus to 10 schools: Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Oklahoma and Vanderbilt.
Pickett is a Miami Hurricanes legacy with his father suiting up for the Canes in the mid-1990's while his brother also signed with the squad in the 2024 Recruiting Cycle.
Now, LSU will be looking to pull the Florida native out of the Sunshine State.
Sam Roseborough: Top-50 Prospect in America
Clearwater (Fla.) four-star offensive tackle Sam Roseborough ranks as a Top-50 prospect in America and a Top-10 offensive tackle in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
The 6-foot-5, 260-pounder has emerged as a coveted prospect on the recruiting scene with a myriad of schools dishing out offers his way.
Now, Roseborough is down to 10 schools: LSU, Florida, Georgia, Ohio State, Florida State, Texas, Michigan, Texas A&M, Alabama and Penn State.
It's the "Who's Who" of college football getting in on the action for one of the top prospects in the country as LSU looks to pull him out of Florida.
LSU currently holds a pair of commitments in the 2026 Recruiting Class in the trenches with Brysten Martinez and Jalan Chapman pledging to the program.
The Pair of Current LSU Offensive Line Commits [2026]:
Brysten Martinez: 4-star Offensive Tackle
Gonzales (La.) East Ascension four-star offensive tackle Brysten Martinez has verbally committed to Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers, he announced on Feb. 13. He is rated as the No. 8 rated offensive tackle in America and is a Top-75 overall prospect in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
The 6-foot-5, 290-pounder selected the Tigers over a myriad of SEC programs including the Alabama Crimson Tide, Texas A&M Aggies and Georgia Bulldogs, among several others.
Jalan Chapman: Coveted Offensive Lineman
Chapman, a three-star prospect out of New Orleans (La.), pledged to the Tigers last summer over Alabama, USC, Georgia and Tennessee, among others.
He currently stands at 6-foot-3, 270 pounds following his junior year for New Orleans (La.) Warren Easton High after gaining national attention following his sophomore campaign in 2023.
More LSU News:
LSU Adds Commitments From Seven Top-100 Transfers in the Portal
LSU Dishes Out Offer to No. 1 Quarterback in America
Nick Saban Calls LSU Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier a "Sleeper" Ahead of 2024 Season
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.