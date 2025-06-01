Pair of Coveted LSU Football Wide Receiver Commits Officially Visit Other Programs
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers continue navigating a critical offseason in Baton Rouge with the program hitting the recruiting trail with force.
Kelly and Co. currently hold the No. 2 ranked 2026 Recruiting Class headlined by five-star wide receiver Tristen Keys, five-star defensive lineman Richard Anderson and four-star cornerback Havon Finney Jr.
Now, heading into the summer months, the Bayou Bengals will look to build on its top-ranked class with a myriad of official visitors heading to Baton Rouge for multi-day stays.
LSU is coming off of its first big official visit weekend of the summer with Kelly and the Tigers bringing in double-digit official visitors to town for multi-day stays.
The Bayou Bengals brought in four-star quarterback Bowe Bentley alongside several priority targets in the 2026 cycle, including five-star wide receiver Calvin Russell, four-star wideout Jalen Lott, four-star EDGE Trenton Henderson and four-star EDGE Jamarion Carlton, among others.
It's a critical stretch in the Bayou State for the program with LSU looking to build upon its coveted 2026 class.
But it'll be a battle down the stretch with the Early Signing Period in December a ways away.
LSU saw a pair of blue-chip wide receiver targets hit the road this weekend for official visits elsewhere as they continue keeping options open.
What does it mean? Who checked out other programs this weekend?
The Buzz: LSU's Top Wideouts Hit the Road
Tristen Keys: No. 1 WR in America
Hattiesburg (Miss.) five-star wide receiver Tristen Keys took an official visit to Miami this weekend for a multi-day stay with Mario Cristobal and the Hurricanes in Coral Gables.
The 6-foot-3, 185-pounder has reeled in an impressive offer list during his prep career with over 30 schools pulling the trigger, but it's the Bayou Bengals with the verbal pledge.
After committing to the LSU Tigers in March, Keys enjoyed a busy spring after taking unofficial visits to a myriad of programs.
The No. 1 wide receiver unofficially visited Texas A&M, Auburn, Ole Miss and Miami this spring with Keys continuing to be a hot commodity on the recruiting scene.
Now, Keys coming off of a busy weekend with the Miami Hurricanes as the ACC program gives him something to think about.
According to 247Sports, Keys is "strongly considering" Cristobal and Co. as he navigates a rigorous recruiting process.
LSU willl look to hold onto its top-ranked commitment with Keys set to officially visit the Alabama Crimson Tide and Tennessee Volunteers this summer prior to a final visit to LSU during the weekend of June 20.
Kenny Darby: No. 2 WR in Louisiana
Bossier City (La.) Airline wide receiver Kenny Darby is currently on an official visit with Kalen DeBoer and the Alabama Crimson Tide as he mulls over his options on the recruiting trail.
It's program that has piqued his interest across the last few months with the Crimson Tide and DeBoer turning up the heat.
Now, while on an official visit, Darby has shifted things up in his recruitment, according to On3 Sports.
Despite currently being committed to the LSU Tigers, Darby will reveal a "final decision" on July 4 between LSU and Alabama.
The No. 2 rated wide receiver is one of three wideouts committed to the LSU Tigers with the program now looking to turn up the heat down the stretch as he mulls over his options.
