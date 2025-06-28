Pair of LSU Football Wide Receiver Commitments Shut Down Recruitment Process
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers continue navigating a pivotal stretch on the recruiting trail this summer with the program hosting double-digit official visitors to Baton Rouge.
LSU currently holds the No. 2 rated recruiting class in the 2026 cycle with a myriad of impactful pieces committed to the program.
Kelly and Co. currently hold pledges from three of the top wide receivers in America with Tristen Keys, the No. 1 wideout in the 2026 class, headlining the haul.
Alongside Keys is Jabari Mack, the No. 1 receiver in Louisiana, and Kenny Darby, the No. 2 rated wideout in the Bayou State.
The trio made their way to Baton Rouge during the weekend of June 20 with position coach Cortez Hankton receiving more face time with his commitments.
Now, a pair of pledges have shut down their recruitment process and are locked in with the LSU Tigers.
Who's shut things down?
Jabari Mack: No. 1 WR in Louisiana
Destrehan (La.) four-star wide receiver Jabari Mack committed to Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers in March after a rigorous recruitment battle between multiple Southeastern Conference schools.
What led to the 6-foot-1, 200-pounder to make the decision to remain in the Bayou State?
The chance to play in front of his friends and family.
“A big part of it for LSU is that stay-home mentality,” Mack told On3 Sports in February. “I hear that a lot from the coaches. I am always hearing from coach (Cortez) Hankton, Coach (Joe) Sloan and Coach (Frank) Wilson (III). The staff is cool, and I like Coach Hankton a lot because he keeps it real.
"He develops receivers too. LSU is easy for me to get to, and I like the environment up there. It feels crazy on game day. My family would get the chance to see me play, and I’d be with guys I already have a brotherhood with.”
Last weekend, Mack was back in Baton Rouge for an official visit with the LSU Tigers where he was alongside multiple priority targets in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
It provided the elite wideout an opportunity to soak in the scenes of campus and get another chance to see the plan for his future.
LSU's offense is what intrigues Mack the most with the chance to have his skill set on full display in an electric attack.
Now, the top-ranked receiver in Louisiana has shut down his recruitment process and is locked in with Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers.
Mack has doubled down on his commitment to the Bayou Bengals where he will now await the Early Signing Period in December to make things official.
Kenny Darby: No. 2 WR in Louisiana
Bossier City (La.) Airline four-star wide receiver Kenny Darby revealed a commitment to Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers last fall after going public with a decision in November.
A 6-foot-1, 178-pounder who had been on LSU's radar, Kelly and the Tigers extended an offer to the coveted Bayou State native ahead of the program's matchup against the Alabama Crimson Tide while on a visit.
After receiving a scholarship from his dream school, the prolific wideout made his decision. He's an LSU Tiger.
“I want to be a part of that and they put wide receivers in the draft every year,” Darby told On3 Sports after his commitment. “They develop receivers and they are WRU. I feel like I can have a lot of success at LSU and I feel like I fit the mode of an LSU wide receiver.”
But other schools remain in his ear down the stretch as he navigates his recruitment process this offseason with one in particular standing out.
The program that has piqued his interest across the last few months is the Alabama Crimson Tide with DeBoer and Co. turning up the heat.
Darby took an official visit to Tuscaloosa in June where he soaked in the scenes of the Alabama program, but remained committed to the Tigers.
Then, less than two weeks later, Darby took his final official visit where he made the drive down to Baton Rouge for a multi-day stay with the LSU Tigers.
Darby was alongside LSU wide receiver commitments Tristen Keys, the No. 1 wideout in America, and Jabari Mack, the No. 1 receiver in Louisiana.
He has since shut down his recruitment and is locked in with the LSU Tigers, he told Rivals this week.
LSU will remain in pursuit of Keys, the program's third receiver commitment, as the No. 1 wideout in America remains a hot topic on the market.
Keys has the Tennessee Volunteers, Miami Hurricanes and Texas A&M Aggies pursuing his services this offseason.
LSU currently holds the commitment and will keep a foot on the gas down the stretch in the Keys sweepstakes.
