Prediction: LSU Football To Land Commitment From Four-Star Defensive Lineman
Brian Kelly and the LSU football staff remain on the hunt for defensive linemen in the 2025 cycle with several top targets preparing to reveal their college decisions in the coming weeks.
One of the top prospects on the Bayou Bengals radar: Zion Williams.
The four-star Lufkin (Tex.) defensive tackle has LSU firmly in the mix with a decision just 48 hours away.
The Tigers have done their due diligence in this one and continue their pursuit during crunch time.
A 6-foot-4, 315-pound menace up front, Bo Davis and his recruiting team have circled Williams as a major priority down the stretch with the Tigers out in front for his services. Both Davis and Blake Baker have been pursuing Williams heavily since joining Kelly's staff in Louisiana.
The coveted defensive lineman is viewed as a gem by the LSU staff with this program rolling out the red carpet during his official visit last month. Williams made his way to Baton Rouge in early June for a multi-day stay.
The Texas native has the TCU Horned Frogs squarely in the mix, but fresh off of an official to LSU, he set a commitment date for July 4th. LSU feels they're in the lead here with the clock ticking until a decision is made.
Now, LSU Country has logged a prediction for LSU to win out for Williams' services when he goes public with a decision on Thursday, July 4th.
We've seen recruiting experts Shea Dixon and Billy Embody from On3 Sports already log their predictions with LSU Country now joining the mix.
LSU is also trending for a pair of targets set to reveal their college decisions in the coming days:
Damien Shanklin: No. 1 EDGE in Indiana
The four-star EDGE took a visit to Death Valley in early June with defensive line coaches Bo Davis and Kevin Peoples making a major move.
The No. 1 prospect out of Indiana, LSU is going out of their southern region recruiting realm, but they have quickly circled Shanklin as one of their top EDGE prospects in the 2025 cycle.
Now, with a visit to Baton Rouge wrapped up, LSU is surging for the coveted Indiana native.
On3 Sports recruiting expert Steve Wiltfong logged a prediction for LSU to win out for Shanklin's services with his recruitment process ramping up.
For LSU, they've now hosted Shanklin for a much-needed official visit with the four-star talent still set to visit other programs. The Tigers will have to fend off Ohio State, among others, but appear to be the team to beat here.
Shanklin has locked in a commitment date for July 5th.
Jhase Thomas: Defensive Back
Destrehan (LA.) defensive back Jhase Thomas had been dreaming of an offer from LSU over the last few years, and after an impressive showing at LSU's Elite Camp in early June, his dream became a reality,
After chasing an offer from his hometown school, Thomas earned a scholarship from Brian Kelly and the Tigers.
The 2025 defensive back has been on LSU safeties coach Jake Olsen's radar after several unofficial trips to Baton Rouge.
Heading into the summer, it was expected that if Thomas showed out during camps in Death Valley, the offer would be close.
In June, the moment happened.
Thomas reportedly logged a pair of 40-yard dashes in the 4.4 range while piecing together an impressive all-around performance during drill work.
LSU has developed an efficient Destrehan to Baton Rouge pipeline over the years with the most recent success story coming from Justin Jefferson.
Now, Thomas has a decision date in place of July 13th. LSU is out front in this one with the Tigers hoping to wrap things up and add a commitment from the prized in-state defensive back.
