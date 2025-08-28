Sky vs. Mercury Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bets for Thursday, Aug. 28
The Phoenix Mercury picked up a huge road win over the Los Angeles Sparks on Tuesday night, and they find themselves as double-digit favorites at home on Thursday against the Chicago Sky.
Chicago has been eliminated from playoff contention, but it still has some All-Star caliber players in Angel Reese and Ariel Atkins that could make things tough on the Mercury tonight.
Phoenix is 12-6 straight up at home, and it is aiming to build on that record to remain in the top four in the WNBA standings.
Let’s dive into the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Thursday night’s matchup.
Sky vs. Mercury Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Sky +12.5 (-110)
- Mercury -12.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Sky: +600
- Mercury: -900
Total
- 163 (Over -110/Under -110)
Sky vs. Mercury How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, Aug. 28
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: PHX Arena
- How to Watch (TV): Prime Video
- Sky record: 9-28
- Mercury record: 23-14
Sky vs. Mercury Injury Reports
Sky Injury Report
- Courtney Vandersloot – out
Mercury Injury Report
- None to report
Sky vs. Mercury Best WNBA Prop Bets
Sky Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Angel Reese OVER 12.5 Rebounds (+105)
This is a solid matchup for Reese, who had 15 rebounds in a game against the Mercury earlier this season.
The All-Star forward is coming off a 17-rebound game against the Las Vegas Aces, pushing her season-long average to 12.4 boards per night.
Phoenix is a great defensive team (fourth in defensive rating), but it has struggled on the glass in 2025, allowing nearly 35 opponent rebounds per game while ranking ninth in rebounding percentage.
Sky vs. Mercury Prediction and Pick
The Mercury are an impressive 12-6 at home this season, and I love them in this matchup against the Sky, who are just 4-13 straight up on the road and have the worst average point differential in the W.
Chicago has just nine wins this season and ranks last in net rating, last in defensive rating and 12th in offensive rating. This is a recipe for disaster for Angel Reese and company, as the Mercury are one of the best defensive teams in the league, ranking third in defensive rating and fourth in opponent points per game.
Phoenix is also 20-16-1 against the spread while the Sky are 16-21 despite constantly being set as double-digit underdogs.
So far this season, the Mercury have wins by five (at home), 21 (on the road) and 16 (on the road) against Chicago. With a top-four seed up in the air, I expect Phoenix to dominate this matchup with the Sky trending in the wrong direction as losers of eight of their last 10.
Pick: Mercury -12.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
