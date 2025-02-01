Prized Louisiana Quarterback Visits LSU Football for Pivotal Trip to Campus
Shreveport (La.) Evangel Christian four-star quarterback Peyton Houston continues his rise in the 2027 Recruiting Class as a coveted prospect by Southeastern Conference programs.
Houston, who has reeled in offers from Florida, Tennessee, Georgia, Texas and more, has become a household name in the rising junior class.
The Bayou State star is a player that LSU has firmly on the program's radar after extending an offer last fall with coach Joe Sloan making the call.
The 2027 Recruiting Cycle is loaded with talent in The Boot at the quarterback position with Houston and Elijah Haven being a pair of names to keep tabs on.
For Houston, he dominated the prep scene for his Evangel Christian squad.
Houston completed 310/443 passes (70%) for 4,480 yards with 38 touchdowns with only six interceptions while rushing 105 times for 690 yards and seven touchdowns.
It was monster game after monster game where he had seven games of 300+ passing yards, including a whopping 817 yards on 53/65 passing for eight touchdowns and zero interceptions in a 77-76 loss to Captain Shreve High School on October 10.
The Bayou State star set the Evangel Christian Academy single-season record with 5,170 yards of total offense during the 2024 season.
The impactful season has caused a meteoric rise for Houston where he has already reeled in 25+ offers including LSU, Florida, Georgia, Miami, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Texas A&M.
The 6-foot-0, 195-pounder now has a pair of visits set for this weekend, according to On3 Sports' Pete Nakos.
Houston took a trip to LSU on Friday along with a visit to see Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs set for Saturday.
It's been an eventful offseason for Houston after bringing in more offers and lining up visits to premier Southeastern Conference schools.
Houston wrapped up a full-day visit on Friday with the LSU Tigers and is en route to Athens to check out the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday.
Now, LSU gears up for its "Junior Day" recruiting event on Saturday with the top players in Louisiana heading to Baton Rouge.
The Saturday Junior Day Visitors:
Blaine Bradford: No. 1 Safety in America
Baton Rouge (La.) Catholic High safety Blaine Bradford remains one of the most coveted prospects in America as he navigates a busy offseason on the recruiting trail.
Bradford, who's rated as the No. 1 safety in the 2026 Recruiting Class, has LSU, Notre Dame, Oregon, Alabama and Ohio State firmly in the race for his commitment as he works through a rigorous process.
The top-ranked safety in America has a slew of potential suitors, but the hometown school is gaining momentum relatively early in the process.
Bradford has taken trips to each of his finalists with his most recent trip being to the Oregon Ducks last weekend where he dropped in a multi-day stay to Eugene.
A Bayou State native, the Tigers are pushing hard for the coveted safety right down the road from Death Valley.
He's a player at the top of their 2026 "must haves" with defensive backs coaches Corey Raymond and Jake Olsen ramping up their push.
“I am super interested in [LSU],” Bradford told On3 Sports “They are the hometown team. They have a program that is built up. That 2025 class coming in is great too and LSU has real potential. I have been there so many times and they are so consistent. The staff wants what is best for their players and their legacy is strong.”
The 6-foot-1, 195-pound junior has an impressive double-digit scholarship list with LSU now among the five finalists: LSU, Oregon, Notre Dame, Alabama and Ohio State.
Now, Bradford will be in Death Valley this weekend for the program's Junior Day event where he will be surrounded by several blue-chippers.
Richard Anderson: No. 2 Defensive Lineman in America
New Orleans (La.) Edna Karr four-star defensive lineman Richard Anderson ranks as the No. 3 overall prospect in Louisiana.
The LSU commitment has been loyal to his pledge to the program after going public with a decision in June, but it hasn't stopped the "Who's Who" of college football from turning up the heat.
Anderson holds offers from the likes of Oregon, Ole Miss, USC and Florida State, among several others, as his recruitment takes off.
The Bayou State star is coming off of a dominant junior campaign for his Edna Karr Cougars squad after leading the program to a state title.
The coveted lineman earned 5A All-State honors after tallying 44 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, 18 quarterback hurries, two interceptions and a touchdown in 2024. He's the top pledge in LSU's 2026 Recruiting Class to this point.
Now, after a critical season with the top programs in America swinging for the fences in his recruitment, LSU isn't letting up.
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers will host Anderson for a visit this weekend where he will be in town for the program's Junior Day event.
Aiden Hall: Top-5 Safety in America
New Orleans (La.) Edna Karr four-star safety Aiden Hall will be back in Baton Rouge this weekend for a visit to LSU's Junior Day.
Hall committed to Kelly and Co. during his junior campaign where he joined his teammate, Richard Anderson, as LSU pledges in the 2026 class.
The coveted defensive back rounded out his junior season with 38 tackles, including 12 for loss and four sacks, plus four interceptions, 11 pass break-ups, four blocked punts and two fumble recoveries. One of the top safeties in America, LSU will be battling down the stretch for his services.
Now, he'll be back in town for a pivotal visit.
