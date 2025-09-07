Prized LSU Football Commit, No. 2 Offensive Lineman in Mississippi Visits SEC Rival
Laurel (Miss.) West Jones four-star offensive lineman Bryson Cooley committed to Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers in July after going public with a decision.
Cooley, the No. 2 rated offensive lineman in Mississippi, pledged to the LSU Tigers over the likes of the Mississippi State Bulldogs, Alabama Crimson Tide, Florida Gators and Ole Miss Rebels, among others.
The 6-foot-6, 315-pounder has emerged as one of the top prospects in the Magnolia State with offensive line coach Brad Davis once again dipping into Mississippi on the recruiting trail.
“The development shows all around at LSU,” Cooley told On3 Sports of the decision. “And, the relationship they have is desirable!”
But the commitment to Kelly and the LSU Tigers hasn't slowed down other programs from intensifying their pursuits for Cooley.
The Mississippi State Bulldogs have ramped up their push for the in-state target with the SEC program getting Cooley in town on Saturday for an unofficial visit.
The coveted offensive lineman made his way up to Starkville (Miss.) for a game day trip as the hometown program remains in contact as the Early Signing Period in December slowly inches closer.
The LSU Tigers currently holds pledges from a trio of offensive linemen in Cooley (No. 2 OL in Mississippi), Brysten Martinez (No. 1 OL in Louisiana) and three-star Jalan Chapman.
This week, the program lost a commitment from the No. 1 offensive lineman in Mississippi, Emanuel Tucker, after he flipped his commitment to the Ole Miss Rebels.
The New Albany (Miss.) product announced a pledge to Brian Kelly's program in June, but after a short stretch, has made the decision to remain in the Magnolia State.
Prior to committing to Kelly's program, the 6-foot-7, 285-pounder narrowed his focus to the LSU Tigers and Ole Miss Rebels after taking a pair of official visits.
From there, Tucker was all LSU with a commitment coming shortly after his multi-day stay in Baton Rouge.
“LSU, It just fits me,” Tucker told Rivals. “Death Valley is insane and I can’t wait to play!”
“Coach Davis is outstanding,” Tucker added. “He’s like another father figure to me. His development and the relationship between us is great.”
Last weekend, the top-ranked offensive lineman in Mississippi took an unofficial visit to Oxford for Ole Miss' season opener with Lane Kiffin and Co. rolling out the red carpet.
Now, Kiffin's program has sealed the deal with the Rebels officially landing his pledge on Friday morning.
LSU will continue battling for Cooley until the Early Signing Period with the Mississippi State Bulldogs coming in hot this fall.
More LSU News:
LSU Football Season Outlook: Predicting Brian Kelly and the Tigers Record in 2025
Nation's No. 1 Wide Receiver, Elite Five-Star LSU Football Commit on 'Flip Watch'
LSU Football Depth Chart Predictions: Projecting the Starters Against Clemson Tigers
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.