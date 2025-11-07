Prized LSU Football Commit Set to Visit ACC Program Amid 'Flip Watch' Rumors
Orlando (Fla.) Lake Nona four-star defensive lineman DeAnthony Lafayette revealed a commitment to the LSU Tigers in July after the program rapidly intensified its pursuit down the stretch.
Lafayette, the No. 5 rated EDGE in Florida, pledged to the Bayou Bengals over the Oklahoma Sooners in what became a two-team race in the days prior to his decision.
The 6-foot-1, 230-pounder reeled in offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Oklahoma Sooners, Boston College Eagles, Miami Hurricanes, and Florida Gators, among several others, following a stellar 2024 junior campaign in Florida.
Lafayette wrapped up his junior season with 73 tackles, 40 quarterback hurries and 17.5 sacks in 11 games, according MaxPreps.
From there, the LSU Tigers intensified their pursuit.
The LSU coaching staff brought in Lafayette for an official visit to Baton Rouge during the weekend of June 13 where the coveted Florida native soaked in the scenes of campus while in on a multi-day stay.
Following the visit, while taking time to mull over options with his camp, the LSU Tigers quickly emerged as the team to beat in his process.
“I’m going to LSU!” Lafayette told Rivals. “Coach (Kevin) Peoples showed love since they offered me and his coaching style is a style I would love to be coached by.
“LSU football is something you can’t find anywhere else. It was hard between OU and LSU but they won me over.”
The visit to Baton Rouge set the tone in his process where the Tigers locked in Lafayette.
“It was just the feeling on the official visits,” he told Rivals. “LSU felt more like home for me. Baton Rouge — from the energy, the people, and the love for LSU football — hit different. From the moment I stepped on campus, it felt like home.
“You can tell the city breathes football, and being part of that means everything.”
But following the firing of head coach Brian Kelly - amid a chaotic time in Baton Rouge - Lafayette is now keeping his options open.
The four-star defensive lineman will take a visit to see the Miami Hurricanes this weekend as Mario Cristobal and Co. rapidly intensify their pursuit for the Sunshine State prospect, according to 247Sports.
The LSU Tigers are in a vulnerable spot right now in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with multiple programs looking to flip current commitments.
Lafayette will visit with Miami while four-star offensive tackle commit Brysten Martinez is set to check-in with the Texas Longhorns on an official visit this month.
As the 2025 season winds down - and the Early Signing Period in December inches closer - there is a primary focus on locking down the 2026 Recruiting Class in the coming weeks.
